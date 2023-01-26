ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Development Planned for 31st Street in Astoria Not Happening Soon, Property available for lease

Queens Post
 5 days ago
Rendering of the 30-02 Newtown Ave. development as presented to Community Board 1 in 2021

A large residential development planned for 31st Street—near the 30th Avenue train station in Astoria—is not going to be built any time soon.

MEDREP Associates, a Long Island City based development company, will not be moving forward with its plans to construct an 11-story building at the corner of 31st Street and Newtown Ave. for at least two years.

The property, which had been occupied by Max Finkelstein Inc., a tire company, is currently available for lease. Finkelstein has vacated the property.

NYSpace Finders, an Astoria-based real estate brokerage company, is looking to rent the current building—on a temporary basis—until construction begins.

The building located at 2840 31st St. in Astoria is available for rent. The property will be bulldozed in coming years to make way for an 11-story development (GMaps)

Luca DiCiero, the CEO and founder of NYSpace Finders, said the property is attractive given its proximity to the N/W train station.

The building, constructed in 1946, has frontage along 31st Street, 30th Street and Newtown Avenue.

“We are confident about bringing in a short-term tenant given the location and the heavy foot traffic,” DiCiero said.

The 27,000-square foot space, DiCiero added, is likely to be available for about two years.

The property was rezoned in June 2021, after MEDREP won the approval of the city council, after getting the support of Community Board 1.

The development company plans to construct a building that will include 104 units—26 units designated as affordable—as well as ground floor retail space, and space for a community facility.

Renderings of the proposed development show that the height of the building will be staggered, ranging from six to 11 stories. The tallest section of the building will be concentrated along 31st Street, with the scale declining toward 30th Street.

Queens Post

