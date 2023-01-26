Read full article on original website
San Jose officials mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day
At City Hall in San Jose last week, Councilman David Cohen stood next to 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Tamar Jacobs, resplendent in blue velvet, as she held a framed proclamation marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The ceremony was one of several in the South Bay city held with the cooperation of...
High school in Sunnyvale puts sharp focus on antisemitism after years of incidents
After years of antisemitic incidents at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, including threats of violence against Jewish students and two instances of swastikas drawn on school property in the past year, the city’s only public high school held an all-school assembly on antisemitism. The Jan. 11 assembly — which...
Katie Couric to headline in-person Day of Philanthropy
After three years on Zoom, the Jewish Community Federation’s Day of Philanthropy is back in person this year with journalist Katie Couric as the featured speaker. The event on Wednesday, Feb. 15 will honor two Bay Area philanthropists, Federation board member Laura Lauder and Value Culture founder and event organizer Adam Swig. Couric, who is involved in raising money for cancer research, has become involved in the Jewish giving community since opening up about her Jewish roots in her 2021 memoir. She will participate in a “fireside chat.”
Israeli baker’s babkas are selling like hotcakes in Napa
Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky. The nearly year-old Jewish deli Loveski in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market has many items worth recommending, but one standout is its heavenly babka. We were lucky enough to try it this past summer, and we feel that it’s worth dedicating an entire column to the babka’s creator.
