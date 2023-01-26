After three years on Zoom, the Jewish Community Federation’s Day of Philanthropy is back in person this year with journalist Katie Couric as the featured speaker. The event on Wednesday, Feb. 15 will honor two Bay Area philanthropists, Federation board member Laura Lauder and Value Culture founder and event organizer Adam Swig. Couric, who is involved in raising money for cancer research, has become involved in the Jewish giving community since opening up about her Jewish roots in her 2021 memoir. She will participate in a “fireside chat.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO