worldboxingnews.net

Golden Boy star Alexis Rocha’s sickening knockout criticized

Welterweight Alex Rocha had the shine taken off his superb stoppage over George Ashie on a night of celebration for Golden Boy Promotions. Rocha took out late substitute Ashie in the seventh round after a systematic and sustained beatdown for the duration. Many who witnessed the fight, namely those involved...
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano: Only Way I'm Moving Up Again Is For Katie Taylor Rematch

Amanda Serrano is content with the history already achieved in her move through seven weight divisions. With a win on Saturday, there is only one fight left that will get the Puerto Rican star to abandon the featherweight division—a lucrative rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Beyond that, the plan is clear for Serrano—to not only become the undisputed featherweight champion but defend that crown through the rest of her storied career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev vs. Smith: Top Rank Exec Floats Fight For ‘End of Summer’ In Montreal

Artur Beterbiev’s next fight is already taking preliminary shape. The WBC, WBO, IBF Russian light heavyweight bruiser is coming off a thrilling eighth-round stoppage over game Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger, last Saturday night at OVO Arena Wembley in London. According to Carl Moretti, the vice president of...
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Driver's Family On Monday

The NASCAR world is praying for a driver and his family on Monday afternoon following a tragic accident. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident near Mexico City over the weekend. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed. “Rette Jones ...
Boxing Scene

Heather Hardy Returns To Action on February 23 at Sony Hall

Former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy will battle former Brazilian champion Taynna Cardoso in a eight-round super featherweight bout in the main event at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan, on Thursday, February 23. In the co-feature, Brooklyn’s Frederic “French Revolution” Julan will...
MANHATTAN, NY
Boxing Scene

Rocha On Crawford Fight: It's The Fight I Want Next, Let's Go

The writing was on the wall even before Alexis Rocha stepped into the ring for his latest bout. A win would leave the streaking contender on the short list of realistic—read: available—options for three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. Rocha did his part with a highlight-reel, seventh-round knockout of late replacement George Ashie (33-6-2, 25KOs) atop a DAZN show this past Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene

Anthony Yarde Reflects On Loss To Beterbiev, Corner Stopping The Fight

AFTER serving up eight thrilling rounds punctuated by some of the best light-heavyweight action London has ever seen, Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde came face to face again in the bowels of the Wembley Arena once all the shouting had stopped. “We both ended up with stitches,” Yarde said afterwards...
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Aims To Sign Crawford: Let Us Present You With Schedule Of Fights Leading To Spence

Oscar De La Hoya continues to find creative ways to draw attention to himself and his promotional empire. The latest trick by the Hall of Fame former six-division champ and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions was the suggestion of bringing WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to the Los Angeles-headquartered company. The pre-fight buildup to Golden Boy’s first DAZN show of 2023 included a now viral social media-posted image of De La Hoya, Crawford and Hall of Fame former two-division champ Bernard Hopkins captioned, ‘Big things brewing… #StayTuned.’
INGLEWOOD, CA
Boxing Scene

John Fury To Jake Paul: Be Prepared To Get Taken Out On a Stretcher!

John Fury, father and trainer of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), believes his son will obliterate YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, next month. Paul and Fury will collide on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled to meet on two prior occasions, with Fury being...
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: Fury-Ngannou Would Be Mega Event Like When Tyson Was Fighting

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya is embracing the possibility of a heavyweight fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou, the last man to hold the UFC title at heavyweight, recently parted ways with the organization. The big puncher is motivated...
Boxing Scene

Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski: KO Promotions Wins Purse Bid For WBC Bridgerweight Title Fight

Alen Babic faces a potential road trip for his first major title fight. KnockOut (KO) Promotions secured the rights to the vacant WBC Bridgerweight title fight between Croatia’s Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski, posting $425,000 during a purse bid hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Mexico City. The Warsaw, Poland-headquartered company—who promotes Rozanski—outbid Matchroom Boxing ($325,000), Babic’s career-long promoter, during the session which took place during the WBC’s weekly ‘Martes de Cafe’ meeting.
Boxing Scene

Karen Chukhadzhian: “It Would Be A Big Pleasure To Fight Vergil Ortiz”

Karen Chukhadzhian audaciously packed his bags and made the long trek to the United States. After spending the entirety of his career competing overseas, Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs) knew good and well that if he wanted to truly accomplish his championship dreams, he would need to make gigantic waves stateside.
Boxing Scene

Alyssa Mendoza Targeting The 2024 Paris Olympics

Nineteen-year-old Alyssa Mendoza has burst upon the USA Boxing scene and now she’s training at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the Elite Selection Camp to determine the Team USA roster for 2023. Mendoza earned her spot at the Elite Selection Camp...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

