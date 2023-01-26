Read full article on original website
Golden Boy star Alexis Rocha’s sickening knockout criticized
Welterweight Alex Rocha had the shine taken off his superb stoppage over George Ashie on a night of celebration for Golden Boy Promotions. Rocha took out late substitute Ashie in the seventh round after a systematic and sustained beatdown for the duration. Many who witnessed the fight, namely those involved...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano: Only Way I'm Moving Up Again Is For Katie Taylor Rematch
Amanda Serrano is content with the history already achieved in her move through seven weight divisions. With a win on Saturday, there is only one fight left that will get the Puerto Rican star to abandon the featherweight division—a lucrative rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Beyond that, the plan is clear for Serrano—to not only become the undisputed featherweight champion but defend that crown through the rest of her storied career.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev vs. Smith: Top Rank Exec Floats Fight For ‘End of Summer’ In Montreal
Artur Beterbiev’s next fight is already taking preliminary shape. The WBC, WBO, IBF Russian light heavyweight bruiser is coming off a thrilling eighth-round stoppage over game Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger, last Saturday night at OVO Arena Wembley in London. According to Carl Moretti, the vice president of...
Boxing Scene
Harold Calderon: Spence, Crawford Need To Hurry Up and Fight, Free Up My Belts!
Harold Calderon (27-0) is hoping to have a big year in 2023. The undefeated welterweight only fought once in 2022, stopping Ezequiel Victor Fernandez in three rounds in September. The lack of activity has frustrated Calderon, who explained that he has had multiple fights fall apart at the last minute.
Boxing Scene
Heather Hardy Returns To Action on February 23 at Sony Hall
Former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy will battle former Brazilian champion Taynna Cardoso in a eight-round super featherweight bout in the main event at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan, on Thursday, February 23. In the co-feature, Brooklyn’s Frederic “French Revolution” Julan will...
Boxing Scene
Rocha On Crawford Fight: It's The Fight I Want Next, Let's Go
The writing was on the wall even before Alexis Rocha stepped into the ring for his latest bout. A win would leave the streaking contender on the short list of realistic—read: available—options for three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. Rocha did his part with a highlight-reel, seventh-round knockout of late replacement George Ashie (33-6-2, 25KOs) atop a DAZN show this past Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde Reflects On Loss To Beterbiev, Corner Stopping The Fight
AFTER serving up eight thrilling rounds punctuated by some of the best light-heavyweight action London has ever seen, Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde came face to face again in the bowels of the Wembley Arena once all the shouting had stopped. “We both ended up with stitches,” Yarde said afterwards...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Aims To Sign Crawford: Let Us Present You With Schedule Of Fights Leading To Spence
Oscar De La Hoya continues to find creative ways to draw attention to himself and his promotional empire. The latest trick by the Hall of Fame former six-division champ and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions was the suggestion of bringing WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to the Los Angeles-headquartered company. The pre-fight buildup to Golden Boy’s first DAZN show of 2023 included a now viral social media-posted image of De La Hoya, Crawford and Hall of Fame former two-division champ Bernard Hopkins captioned, ‘Big things brewing… #StayTuned.’
Boxing Scene
John Fury To Jake Paul: Be Prepared To Get Taken Out On a Stretcher!
John Fury, father and trainer of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), believes his son will obliterate YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, next month. Paul and Fury will collide on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled to meet on two prior occasions, with Fury being...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Fury-Ngannou Would Be Mega Event Like When Tyson Was Fighting
Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya is embracing the possibility of a heavyweight fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou, the last man to hold the UFC title at heavyweight, recently parted ways with the organization. The big puncher is motivated...
Boxing Scene
Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski: KO Promotions Wins Purse Bid For WBC Bridgerweight Title Fight
Alen Babic faces a potential road trip for his first major title fight. KnockOut (KO) Promotions secured the rights to the vacant WBC Bridgerweight title fight between Croatia’s Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski, posting $425,000 during a purse bid hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Mexico City. The Warsaw, Poland-headquartered company—who promotes Rozanski—outbid Matchroom Boxing ($325,000), Babic’s career-long promoter, during the session which took place during the WBC’s weekly ‘Martes de Cafe’ meeting.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Fury Family Will Disown Tommy After I Knock Him The F--- Out
After two false starts, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally fight. Their bout will be a pay-per-view broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the UK on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On Jan. 28, Paul and Fury leveraged the stage presented...
Boxing Scene
Karen Chukhadzhian: “It Would Be A Big Pleasure To Fight Vergil Ortiz”
Karen Chukhadzhian audaciously packed his bags and made the long trek to the United States. After spending the entirety of his career competing overseas, Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs) knew good and well that if he wanted to truly accomplish his championship dreams, he would need to make gigantic waves stateside.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Berlanga: He Was Determined to Proceed at a Pace We Don’t Think He’s Ready For
Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga was too ambitious for his own good, according to his former promoter Bob Arum. That, apparently, was the biggest reason why Arum’s Top Rank and Berlanga, the hard-hitting, popular Puerto Rican from Brooklyn, New York, decided to part ways a few weeks ago. “We had...
Boxing Scene
Alyssa Mendoza Targeting The 2024 Paris Olympics
Nineteen-year-old Alyssa Mendoza has burst upon the USA Boxing scene and now she’s training at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the Elite Selection Camp to determine the Team USA roster for 2023. Mendoza earned her spot at the Elite Selection Camp...
