ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ senator pushing back on Chinese communists buying our farmland (Opinion)

New Jersey state Sen. Doug Steinhardt is paying attention to the surge in buying from the Chinese communists when it comes to American farmland. In the past 10 years, Chinese ownership of American farmland has gone from $81 million to nearly TWO BILLION dollars. Many foreign policy experts are raising warning flags about this, especially after the Bank of China loaned $4 billion to the largest producer of pork products in the world to buy the U.S.-based Smithfield Foods.
IOWA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy