North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
CDC still tells NJ to mask up as Biden ends COVID emergency
🔵 CDC still recommending masks for worn in New Jersey. Even as President Joe Biden announces an end all U.S. COVID-19 emergencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urges New Jersey residents to mask-up. The latest map on the CDC data tracker website lists the majority...
NJ senator pushing back on Chinese communists buying our farmland (Opinion)
New Jersey state Sen. Doug Steinhardt is paying attention to the surge in buying from the Chinese communists when it comes to American farmland. In the past 10 years, Chinese ownership of American farmland has gone from $81 million to nearly TWO BILLION dollars. Many foreign policy experts are raising warning flags about this, especially after the Bank of China loaned $4 billion to the largest producer of pork products in the world to buy the U.S.-based Smithfield Foods.
Where NJ families say they’ll move to if they leave the state
"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
