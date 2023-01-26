On January 23, 2023 around 2:02PM P.O. Smith was dispatched to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Ave, in reference to a theft that had taken place there. Prior to his arrival he was told by dispatch that Loss Prevention Officer, Jodi Edger had escorted the suspect back into the security office of the store. The defendant Myrtle Jane Cox stated she took the items for her brothers birthday. At this point Jodi interjected and said most of the items were makeup. Myrtle admitted to taking the items from the store by placing them in her purse and leaving the store. Jodi had noticed Myrtle in the store prior to this incident and believed she was stealing items. Myrtle selected some items, placing them beside her purse. Myrtle then moved to the cosmetic section where she did the same. Myrtle changes aisles where she then proceeds to conceal the items under her sweater. At a certain point Myrtle reaches under her sweater and places the items into her purse. Myrtle then leaves the store passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to purchase the items concealed in her purse or render payment. The taken items were $177.27. Myrtle was trespassed from the property and a warning was entered. Myrtle was issued a citation for theft and later released to her friend, Joyce Crawford.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO