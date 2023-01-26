ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn County, IN

WANE-TV

Indiana man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old in grocery store

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.
MARION, IN
wbiw.com

Investigation of hunting equipment theft results in three arrests

PARIS CROSSING – Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located. Officers detained 40-year-old Terry...
PARIS CROSSING, IN
953wiki.com

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN HANOVER LANDS FOUR IN JAIL

3 ADULTS AND 1 JUVENILE WERE INVOLVED IN THIS INCIDENT. On January 24, 2023, Deputy Devlin McMindes was on routine patrol when he was approached by a male. The male had obvious injuries and his face was covered in blood. The male reported to the Deputy that he had been robbed at gunpoint on Glad Street in Hanover. He later recounted being struck multiple times with a crowbar.
HANOVER, IN
WLWT 5

Family holds vigil for man shot by police during 911 response

Family members and friends of Joe Frasure Jr. gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil on Durrell Avenue. Frasure Jr. was shot by police early Monday morning, shortly before 1 a.m. He is in critical condition at UC Medical Center. Family members tell WLWT the 28-year-old is on life support...
WYOMING, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department – Reports

On January 23, 2023 around 2:02PM P.O. Smith was dispatched to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Ave, in reference to a theft that had taken place there. Prior to his arrival he was told by dispatch that Loss Prevention Officer, Jodi Edger had escorted the suspect back into the security office of the store. The defendant Myrtle Jane Cox stated she took the items for her brothers birthday. At this point Jodi interjected and said most of the items were makeup. Myrtle admitted to taking the items from the store by placing them in her purse and leaving the store. Jodi had noticed Myrtle in the store prior to this incident and believed she was stealing items. Myrtle selected some items, placing them beside her purse. Myrtle then moved to the cosmetic section where she did the same. Myrtle changes aisles where she then proceeds to conceal the items under her sweater. At a certain point Myrtle reaches under her sweater and places the items into her purse. Myrtle then leaves the store passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to purchase the items concealed in her purse or render payment. The taken items were $177.27. Myrtle was trespassed from the property and a warning was entered. Myrtle was issued a citation for theft and later released to her friend, Joyce Crawford.
GREENVILLE, OH
Fox 19

50-year-old mystery: Who killed Georg Ann Reiter, and why?

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the past five years, a new set of Butler County detectives have been working a cold case, hoping it could lead to new tips and maybe bring them they big break they’ve been waiting for throughout the investigation. It was Sept. 9, 1970...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
SOMERVILLE, OH
953wiki.com

Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail

All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Dupont man arrested for child solicitation

In December of 2022, Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder began an investigation into Chance J.T. Hacker, age 24 of Dupont Indiana. Chance allegedly began messaging a 14 year old female online and asked for sex acts from the child. On 1/27/2023, Chance agreed to meet with the 14 year old female. Chance arrived at the arranged meeting location, but was met instead by Detective Shawn Scudder, Detective Ricky Harris and Assistant Chief Jeremy Perkins of MPD. Chance was taken into custody without incident.
DUPONT, IN
YAHOO!

Columbus twin abducted in December dies, police confirm

Ky'air Thomas, one of the twin Columbus boys abducted in December, died late Saturday night. Columbus Police responded to a call of a baby not breathing late Saturday on East Whittier Street. When police arrived, they found 6-month-old Ky'air unresponsive and transported him to Nationwide Children's Hospital, said Sgt. David Scarpitti, a police spokesperson.
COLUMBUS, IN

