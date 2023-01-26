Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Indiana man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old in grocery store
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.
WLWT 5
CPD officer fired after pleading guilty to crime following allegations of stalking ex-girlfriend
A Cincinnati police officer has been fired following an internal investigation. Officer Darryl Tyus had been on desk duty for several months during a criminal and internal investigation. His police powers were suspended after the department was made aware of serious allegations of stalking. Tyus was charged with menacing by...
wbiw.com
Investigation of hunting equipment theft results in three arrests
PARIS CROSSING – Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located. Officers detained 40-year-old Terry...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged with inducing panic after bringing guns to bar
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged after bringing two guns into a bar in the 8000 block of Vine Street earlier this month. According to court documents, on Jan. 8, Jake Ushery, 35, was standing outside of Kickbacks Bar while having two guns in his hands. Documents say...
Neglect charges dismissed against ex-Madison County DCS worker
ANDERSON, Ind — A former DCS caseworker in Madison County is no longer facing neglect charges after a 4-year-old boy suffered serious injuries while in the care of his mother. Spencer Day Osborn was initially charged with four crimes in September 2019. According to documents, Osborn had reached a...
WLWT 5
Body camera footage of police shooting of Joseph Fraser Jr. in Wyoming to be released
WYOMING, Ohio — In a video statement, Brooke Brady, chief of police in Wyoming, Ohio, described the moments before and after Joseph Frasure Jr. was shot at by two of her officers. "I have reviewed the body-worn video from all the officers," Brady said. "The officers fired four shots...
953wiki.com
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN HANOVER LANDS FOUR IN JAIL
3 ADULTS AND 1 JUVENILE WERE INVOLVED IN THIS INCIDENT. On January 24, 2023, Deputy Devlin McMindes was on routine patrol when he was approached by a male. The male had obvious injuries and his face was covered in blood. The male reported to the Deputy that he had been robbed at gunpoint on Glad Street in Hanover. He later recounted being struck multiple times with a crowbar.
WLWT 5
Family holds vigil for man shot by police during 911 response
Family members and friends of Joe Frasure Jr. gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil on Durrell Avenue. Frasure Jr. was shot by police early Monday morning, shortly before 1 a.m. He is in critical condition at UC Medical Center. Family members tell WLWT the 28-year-old is on life support...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 23, 2023 around 2:02PM P.O. Smith was dispatched to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Ave, in reference to a theft that had taken place there. Prior to his arrival he was told by dispatch that Loss Prevention Officer, Jodi Edger had escorted the suspect back into the security office of the store. The defendant Myrtle Jane Cox stated she took the items for her brothers birthday. At this point Jodi interjected and said most of the items were makeup. Myrtle admitted to taking the items from the store by placing them in her purse and leaving the store. Jodi had noticed Myrtle in the store prior to this incident and believed she was stealing items. Myrtle selected some items, placing them beside her purse. Myrtle then moved to the cosmetic section where she did the same. Myrtle changes aisles where she then proceeds to conceal the items under her sweater. At a certain point Myrtle reaches under her sweater and places the items into her purse. Myrtle then leaves the store passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to purchase the items concealed in her purse or render payment. The taken items were $177.27. Myrtle was trespassed from the property and a warning was entered. Myrtle was issued a citation for theft and later released to her friend, Joyce Crawford.
Fox 19
50-year-old mystery: Who killed Georg Ann Reiter, and why?
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the past five years, a new set of Butler County detectives have been working a cold case, hoping it could lead to new tips and maybe bring them they big break they’ve been waiting for throughout the investigation. It was Sept. 9, 1970...
WLWT 5
Deputies: Man in critical condition after being shot by officer responding to burglary call
WYOMING, Ohio — Arthur Tucker's nephew, Joe Frasure Jr., is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after two Wyoming police officers fired shots at the minivan Frasure was driving overnight Monday. "He was in his van, and he pulled out right here and got shot. Right here," Tucker...
Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from multiple businesses
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An accused serial burglar is behind bars in Columbus after police claim he ripped off several businesses last week. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. Police […]
WLWT 5
Family of man shot by police demands answers and release of body cam video
A man is on life support after an encounter with police left him shot in the head. The man’s family is demanding answers and calling for the officer’s body cam video to be released. The family of Joe Frasure Jr. says he was hit multiple times when officers...
WHIZ
Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
Victim of fatal Preble County crash identified
20-year-old Shayne Sowers of West Milton was identified as the crash victim.
953wiki.com
Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail
All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
2 arrested after disorderly conduct toward officers, employees at Dayton Mall
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly acting disorderly toward mall employees and police at the Dayton Mall Saturday. Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall to reports of two women cursing and acting disorderly toward employees. The women were identified by...
953wiki.com
Dupont man arrested for child solicitation
In December of 2022, Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder began an investigation into Chance J.T. Hacker, age 24 of Dupont Indiana. Chance allegedly began messaging a 14 year old female online and asked for sex acts from the child. On 1/27/2023, Chance agreed to meet with the 14 year old female. Chance arrived at the arranged meeting location, but was met instead by Detective Shawn Scudder, Detective Ricky Harris and Assistant Chief Jeremy Perkins of MPD. Chance was taken into custody without incident.
Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; 2 men arrested
With the help of K9s, Edinburgh police recovered 234 grams of meth and six pounds of marijuana.
YAHOO!
Columbus twin abducted in December dies, police confirm
Ky'air Thomas, one of the twin Columbus boys abducted in December, died late Saturday night. Columbus Police responded to a call of a baby not breathing late Saturday on East Whittier Street. When police arrived, they found 6-month-old Ky'air unresponsive and transported him to Nationwide Children's Hospital, said Sgt. David Scarpitti, a police spokesperson.
