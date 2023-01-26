Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Mysterious Disappearance of Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Raises Alarm at Dallas ZooJeremy BrowerDallas, TX
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the FutureLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform
TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
Sports Special with Joe Trahan
North Texas sports news, stories and highlights. Hosted by Joe Trahan.
Remembering Tyre Nichols
On Friday the police department released video of a traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols – The video was described as "inhumane" and we will not be showing it this morning, However, we will be discussing how this incident impacts us all, and where we go from here.
Dallas Love Field leads world in cancellations Monday, Jan. 30
Check your flight status! Cancellations are being reported at both DFW and Love Field airports.
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
Missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found by police
DALLAS — The two emperor tamarin monkeys that were believed to have been taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found, zoo officials said. Police said that the monkeys were found around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a closet at an abandoned building in Lancaster based on a tip. The...
Dallas winter storm: Stunning downtown drone footage
Downtown Dallas looked like a snow globe -- but it was just ice and sleet. Here's a drone look via Marc Istook.
Dallas police looking for person in connection to missing emperor tamarin monkeys at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing from the Dallas Zoo. Officials said they believe the monkeys may have been taken. In an update Tuesday, Dallas police released an image and surveillance...
Did you hear it? Thundersleet rumbled across North Texas
DALLAS — The winter storm intensified across North Texas on Tuesday morning, dumping freezing rain and sleet through the area. And with it brought an added meteorological wrinkle: Thundersleet. Radar even detected lightning as the storm rumbled through North Texas. Our WFAA crews in Fort Worth heard several rounds...
Tracking winter weather along Interstate 20 near Spur 408 in Dallas
The North Texas area was hit hard with winter weather Tuesday. WFAA's William Joy is live with an update from Dallas.
More than 1,000 flights canceled into and out of North Texas by Tuesday afternoon
DALLAS — We knew Tuesday wasn't going to be a good day for driving in North Texas. It's apparently not a great day for flying, either. By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 1,000 flights were canceled into and out of North Texas' two commercial airports, according to the latest Flight Aware statistics.
Power outages across Texas on Tuesday
So far Tuesday, there have been fewer than 250 power outages across the state. Dallas makes up a couple dozen of those.
DoorDash suspends delivery services in DFW amid winter storm
DALLAS — Those looking for food will want to avoid DoorDash, as the delivery service announced it would be suspending operations during the extreme weather. DoorDash announced at noon Tuesday it was activating its severe weather protocol, which means suspending its operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This precaution...
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
DFW Weather: Timeline
The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6am Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day today. Additional ice accumulations between .1" to .3.
When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial
DALLAS — Icy -- not snowy -- wintry weather continues in North Texas over the next several days. A combination of freezing rain and freezing drizzle continues through Thursday morning. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Rounds of freezing rain and sleet will...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Stetson Bennett, the former Georgia quarterback who just led the Bulldogs to a second straight national championship, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, police confirmed to WFAA. The arrest happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Tribeca...
Tracking sleet and ice on the roads at High Five in Dallas
Crews continue to monitor the "High Five" Interchange (U.S. Highway 75 and Interstate 635). WFAA's Kevin Reece is live with an update.
Winter weather: South Dallas hit with slush and ice
A fresh layer of sleet started falling in South Dallas, coating the roads in a new sheet of slush and ice. WFAA's William Joy is live with an update.
Ice in DFW: Latest freezing rain, ice and sleet timeline for North Texas
DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is headed to North Texas over the next several days. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de clima invernal por el Norte de Texas. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Freezing drizzle and...
