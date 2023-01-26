ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Remembering Tyre Nichols

On Friday the police department released video of a traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols – The video was described as "inhumane" and we will not be showing it this morning, However, we will be discussing how this incident impacts us all, and where we go from here.
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
Missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found by police

DALLAS — The two emperor tamarin monkeys that were believed to have been taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found, zoo officials said. Police said that the monkeys were found around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a closet at an abandoned building in Lancaster based on a tip. The...
Did you hear it? Thundersleet rumbled across North Texas

DALLAS — The winter storm intensified across North Texas on Tuesday morning, dumping freezing rain and sleet through the area. And with it brought an added meteorological wrinkle: Thundersleet. Radar even detected lightning as the storm rumbled through North Texas. Our WFAA crews in Fort Worth heard several rounds...
DoorDash suspends delivery services in DFW amid winter storm

DALLAS — Those looking for food will want to avoid DoorDash, as the delivery service announced it would be suspending operations during the extreme weather. DoorDash announced at noon Tuesday it was activating its severe weather protocol, which means suspending its operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This precaution...
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
DFW Weather: Timeline

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6am Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day today. Additional ice accumulations between .1" to .3.
When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial

DALLAS — Icy -- not snowy -- wintry weather continues in North Texas over the next several days. A combination of freezing rain and freezing drizzle continues through Thursday morning. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Rounds of freezing rain and sleet will...
