Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Jalopnik
At $7,400, Is This 1993 Mercury Capri XR2 a First Class Also-Ran?
For better or worse, we are unlikely to find a Mercury Capri XR2 in as nice of shape as today’s Nice Price or No Dice example, but does that ensure we’ll find its price tag equally as nice?. When I go out for my weekend run (rock music...
Jalopnik
I Don't Want to Drive Internal Combustion Cars Anymore
Over the past few years I’ve been lucky enough to drive a large majority of the new cars on sale, from hot hatchbacks and family SUVs to ultraluxury sedans and supercars. I love getting to experience the amazing variety in the automotive industry, especially as the world is reaching a tipping point in terms of electrification. Recently, while spending a week with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE, I solidified my thoughts on something that’s been brewing in my brain for a while: I don’t want to drive gas-powered cars anymore. In nearly every new car internal-combustion car I’ve driven over the past couple years, I’ve come away thinking, “damn, that would just be better as an EV.”
Jalopnik
Design Your Dream $65,000 Toy Car With the Baby Bugatti Configurator
It’s always fun hopping on a car configurator to spec out something like the Nissan Z or GR Corolla to see how you’d order yours. You can even design your dream Rolls Royce or Ferrari knowing full well that it’s a car you’re never going to order, but that doesn’t detract from the enjoyment of picking the perfect wheels or paint. Would that joy remain if it was a model car for your kid?
Jalopnik
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Is a Big, Beautiful SUV Built Like a Sport Sedan
Mazda has had upscale aspirations for a while now. Redesigns of the CX-5 and Mazda3 show the brand’s know-how — both are great vehicles to drive, with interiors that are surprisingly classy. Those up-market moves continue with the all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 you see here. It seems like...
Jalopnik
What’s Your Favorite Sports-Prototype Race Car of All Time?
While the single-seat monsters in Formula 1 are primarily seen as the ultimate racing machines, the prototypes in international sports-car racing are uniquely impressive. These sleek racers are purpose-built to contest a huge variety of events, from a 24-hour classic on a semi-temporary road circuit in northwestern France to a 12-hour race on a converted World War II airbase in Florida. Factory programs have to build reliable race cars capable of dealing with any weather condition, any kind of paved surface, and any level of light possible, as well as carry a vestigial space for a rules-required passenger seat.
Jalopnik
Even Low-Milage Teslas Are Often Too Expensive to Fix
Insurance companies charge more for electric vehicles in general, but some of the biggest names in the biz are totaling barely driven Teslas over massive repair bills with less than 10,000 miles on the clock. EVs might save you on fuel costs, but they are damn expensive to fix and...
Jalopnik
The World's Richest Man Is Helping Lotus Go Public
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest man, according to Forbes. Bernard Arnault, the chairman of LVMH — the conglomerate behind luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Hennessy, Bulgari, and lots of other brands you see at overpriced airport boutiques — is. Bloomberg said Tuesday that a firm tied to LVMH will be merging with Lotus to take the carmaker public, presumably emboldened by Porsche going public in September. This might, on paper, pit the world’s two richest people against each other in a battle for the EV future of the world, since Lotus is all-in on EVs now, but that seems more like a fun thought exercise than reality.
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Won’t Cut Its EV Prices to Match Tesla
Everything seems to be getting really, really expensive these days, except for Teslas as the company has been slashing prices for its EVs all over the world in recent weeks. But, while Ford clamored to follow Tesla down the price-cutting rabbit hole, German automaker Volkswagen assures that it won’t be making any such moves.
Jalopnik
BMW Recalls EVs Because They’re Too Quiet
People like complaining about the sound EVs make. They love saying that the futuristic hum of an electric car isn’t as exciting as the sounds that emanate from a gas-powered car. But, that hum is an important safety feature that ensures anyone around can hear an EV coming. Now, some BMWs have stopped humming and are being recalled for being too quiet.
Jalopnik
San Francisco Is Sick of Cruise and Waymo Clogging Up the Streets
San Francisco has just about had it with Cruise autonomous cars clogging up intersections, driving on sidewalks and even escaping arrest, or whatever it is the police do to a robotaxi that has become ungovernable. Last week, the city wrote the statehouse requesting that officials intervene with the rollout of General Motors’ driverless service, as well as Alphabet’s Waymo. Two damning letters took aim at everything from the companies’ push for blanket, city-wide, 24/7 approval, to their insistence on confidentiality when issues do arise.
Jalopnik
Ford Follows Tesla, Slashes Mach-E Prices Across the Board
Ford has reportedly done some pretty significant slashing to the Mustang Mach-E’s price. Following in the footsteps of Tesla, the automaker is cutting prices on its electric crossover by as much as $5,900 per vehicle. That’s not quite the 20 percent cut that Tesla made to some of its vehicles, but it’s still a considerable sum.
Jalopnik
It Took 6,000 Gallons of Water to Extinguish This Burning Tesla
Typically, it’s best for your car to not be on fire. But sometimes, life has other, more on-fire plans for your car. And if you happen to be driving an electric vehicle, those fires are notoriously hard to put out. In the case of the latest Tesla that set itself on fire, it took thousands of gallons of water to extinguish the flames.
Jalopnik
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Looks Basically the Same, Adds New Tech and Plug-In Hybrid
Even among other midsize luxury crossovers, the Mercedes-Benz GLE isn’t exactly an enthusiast favorite. Instead, it’s more focused on comfort and luxury. Sure, you can get AMG versions that are more fun to drive, but comfort is really where the GLE shines. And that’s arguably a good thing. It’s a big, heavy SUV, after all. And for 2024, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has been given a refresh.
Jalopnik
Lincoln Will Pay Buyers $5,000 to Wait for the Navigator
Lincoln Navigator buyers are now joining Ford Bronco buyers in the line for discounts due to unscheduled deliveries. Lincoln is giving buyers with unfilled 2022 Lincoln Navigator orders a discount of $5,000 if they agree to wait some more and exchange their current orders for a newer 2023 Lincoln Navigator. The discount can be used towards the purchase of the next Navigator model year or a Navigator Black Label, both of which are among the most expensive SUVs that Lincoln sells.
Jalopnik
Audi Buys Into Sauber F1 Team Ahead of 2026 Entry
Audi has purchased a minority stake in the Sauber Formula 1 team (which is currently doing business as Alfa Romeo F1), as the manufacturer outlined in its plans announced last October. The German automaker is scheduled to join the world championship in three years. The 2026 F1 season might seem like an eternity away, but both Audi and Sauber are taking important steps to ensure they are as competitive as possible when the time comes.
Jalopnik
NHTSA Investigates Kia Telluride for Busted High-Beam Headlights
Happy National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Probe Day, everybody! On the same day the overworked department announced it’s looking into almost 2 million Ford Explorers for windshield wiper trim ejecting itself at highway speeds, we’ve also learned that 2020 model-year Kia Tellurides are under investigation for a potential issue of their own. This one’s a little less humorous though, as it involves the headlights.
Jalopnik
Tesla's Price Cuts Have Riled Its Newest Customers
If you’re new to the Tesla family there’s a good chance you’re angry, General Motors capped last year strong and Mazda wants you to know that the Miata will be with us until the end of time, as true love always is. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 31, 2023.
Jalopnik
Watch a Painstakingly Thorough Video Tour of the C8 Corvette Production Line
Since 1981, Chevrolet’s Bowling Green production plant has had one singular focus: building the Chevrolet Corvette. But in those 41 years, things have changed down in the Kentucky facility — processes have grown leaner, meaner, more technologically advanced and precise. This, of course, all becomes evident in the...
Jalopnik
This Is Your Chance to Own an Incredibly Rare Spyker C8 Spyder
There are a lot of supercars that are quicker and more powerful than the Spyker C8 Spyder. There are also a lot of supercars that can lap a track faster. But there sure aren’t many that are as gorgeous. I mean, just look at it. Spyker didn’t need to make the C8 this good-looking, but it did, and the world is a better place because of it.
Jalopnik
Volvo Group Ordered to Pay $130 Million Fine for Recall Delays in the U.S.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is imposing a $130 million civil penalty on Volvo Group North America due to delayed recalls. The U.S. agency is levying the multimillion-dollar fine on the Volvo Group — which excludes Volvo Cars, but includes Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Nova Bus and Volvo Bus, among others — for failure “to recall vehicles in a timely fashion,” according to Reuters.
Comments / 0