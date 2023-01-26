Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Hathaway Went Viral For Dancing At Paris Fashion Week — And Twitter Can’t Stop Obsessing
“Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY,” one Twitter user said.
Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The former Housewife also declared her famous tagline into a microphone from her front row seat at Mugler's Haute Couture show on Thursday Lisa Rinna has one thing on her mind: owning it. While attending Paris couture Fashion Week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was steeped in sexy style for the Mugler Haute Couture show. For the runway presentation, Rinna wore a strapless white dress with a thigh-high slit and a transparent mesh skirt that revealed a skin-baring unitard. She teamed the designer piece with stiletto...
Salma Hayek Looks Like a Real-Life Mermaid in This Bewitching Sea Foam Dress That’s Leaving Us Totally Flustered
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Salma Hayek has been everywhere lately from the Golden Globes red carpet to the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, but she took some time over the weekend to celebrate her friends’ walk down the aisle. The 56-year-old star took a dazzling turn in a Giambattista Valli gown that surely turned every head at Marc Anthony’s wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The dress was soft and feminine in a sea-foam green pastel with flowing material that draped gorgeously down her shapely body....
Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Turned Every Head in This Spellbinding Black Dress for YSL
Yet again, Andie MacDowell’s daughter Rainey Qualley is turning heads by taking part in another magnificent photoshoot that shows off her modeling prowess. On Jan 27, Qualley shared a series of photos of her rocking a sheer YSL dress to her Instagram with the caption, “xoxo @ysl.” You can see the photos HERE! In the pictures, we see Qualley looking enchanting in a dress that perfectly accentuated her natural curves (and sent fans’ hearts racing with the chic, daring angles from the shoot!) Styled by Marc Eram (the same one who styled Qualley in that gorgeous pirate-esque lingerie set), Qualley was photographed in an...
ETOnline.com
See Marc Anthony Break Down in Tears as Nadia Ferreira Walks Down the Aisle in Lavish Wedding Video
Marc Anthony couldn't hold back his tears when he saw his bride, Nadia Ferreira, walk down the aisle. In a video from the couple's nuptials in Miami on Saturday, the Miss Universe contestant gave followers a look at their star-studded wedding and the moments leading up to the pair saying, "I do."
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
ETOnline.com
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
Refinery29
Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood
Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
Adam Levine Is A Doting Dad With Daughter Gio Grace, 4, As He Runs Errands In LA: Photos
Adam Levine, 43, looked content and happy during a recent outing with his daughter Gio Grace, 4. The singer rocked a black long-sleeved graphic shirt with a white text, ripped light blue jeans, and dark purple sneakers as he held the adorable little girl’s hand and smiled. He also wore an orange and white 7-Eleven baseball cap.
Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons
A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
ETOnline.com
Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)
Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
Kylie Jenner slammed for wearing controversial necklace
Kylie Jenner's new accessory has been slammed by the internet. The beauty mogul has received strong criticism for wearing a necklace, which some people have branded 'tone deaf' and 'tacky'. After Kylie was spotted watching supermodel Irina Shayk wearing the equally controversial black lion head gown at the Schiaparelli show...
ETOnline.com
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3: Report
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, People reports. ET has reached out to the musician and model's reps for comment. After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio in 2018.
Blake Lively Debuts Dark Hair Makeover After News She Was Cast In ‘It Ends With Us’: Before & After Photos
Blake Lively just shocked us all when she debuted a dark brown hair makeover on her Instagram. The 35-year-old was just cast in the upcoming film, It Ends With Us, where she will play the main character, Lily, who has brown hair. The actress posted a side profile photo of her new, long dark brown hair which was down in voluminous curls.
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach wear matching outfits on jog after ABC ousting
“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach tried to lay low on a run in Los Angeles after news broke that they’re leaving ABC. The embattled couple wore matching exercise gear and exited the same house within minutes of each other Friday morning but opted to jog in opposite directions, as seen in Page Six’s exclusive photos. Holmes, 45, appeared downcast as he made his way down the sidewalk in a black fitted hoodie, matching compression pants and bright red Nike sneakers. His black-and-gray camo-printed shorts matched 49-year-old Robach’s black-and-gray-speckled leggings, and both made sure to have their ear pods plugged in for...
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
‘Friends’: The Real Reason Why 1 Hated Character Left and Never Returned
Here's a look at the rumors and actual reasons behind why Emily left the hit TV show 'Friends' and never returned.
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
Comments / 0