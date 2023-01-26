ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week

The former Housewife also declared her famous tagline into a microphone from her front row seat at Mugler's Haute Couture show on Thursday Lisa Rinna has one thing on her mind: owning it.  While attending Paris couture Fashion Week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was steeped in sexy style for the Mugler Haute Couture show.  For the runway presentation, Rinna wore a strapless white dress with a thigh-high slit and a transparent mesh skirt that revealed a skin-baring unitard. She teamed the designer piece with stiletto...
SheKnows

Salma Hayek Looks Like a Real-Life Mermaid in This Bewitching Sea Foam Dress That’s Leaving Us Totally Flustered

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Salma Hayek has been everywhere lately from the Golden Globes red carpet to the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, but she took some time over the weekend to celebrate her friends’ walk down the aisle. The 56-year-old star took a dazzling turn in a Giambattista Valli gown that surely turned every head at Marc Anthony’s wedding to Nadia Ferreira.  The dress was soft and feminine in a sea-foam green pastel with flowing material that draped gorgeously down her shapely body....
SheKnows

Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Turned Every Head in This Spellbinding Black Dress for YSL

Yet again, Andie MacDowell’s daughter Rainey Qualley is turning heads by taking part in another magnificent photoshoot that shows off her modeling prowess. On Jan 27, Qualley shared a series of photos of her rocking a sheer YSL dress to her Instagram with the caption, “xoxo @ysl.” You can see the photos HERE! In the pictures, we see Qualley looking enchanting in a dress that perfectly accentuated her natural curves (and sent fans’ hearts racing with the chic, daring angles from the shoot!) Styled by Marc Eram (the same one who styled Qualley in that gorgeous pirate-esque lingerie set), Qualley was photographed in an...
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
ETOnline.com

Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
Refinery29

Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood

Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
Us Weekly

Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons

A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
ETOnline.com

Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)

Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
Tyla

Kylie Jenner slammed for wearing controversial necklace

Kylie Jenner's new accessory has been slammed by the internet. The beauty mogul has received strong criticism for wearing a necklace, which some people have branded 'tone deaf' and 'tacky'. After Kylie was spotted watching supermodel Irina Shayk wearing the equally controversial black lion head gown at the Schiaparelli show...
ETOnline.com

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3: Report

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, People reports. ET has reached out to the musician and model's reps for comment. After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio in 2018.
Page Six

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach wear matching outfits on jog after ABC ousting

“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach tried to lay low on a run in Los Angeles after news broke that they’re leaving ABC. The embattled couple wore matching exercise gear and exited the same house within minutes of each other Friday morning but opted to jog in opposite directions, as seen in Page Six’s exclusive photos. Holmes, 45, appeared downcast as he made his way down the sidewalk in a black fitted hoodie, matching compression pants and bright red Nike sneakers. His black-and-gray camo-printed shorts matched 49-year-old Robach’s black-and-gray-speckled leggings, and both made sure to have their ear pods plugged in for...
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...

