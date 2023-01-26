ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mycanyonlake.com

Comal County Lifts Burn Ban Until Thursday, Closes Offices Wednesday

Comal County Judge Sherman Krause temporarily lifted the burn ban today for 42 hours. Burning is allowed through 6 a.m. Thursday. The county also announced it will close its offices on Wednesday for the safety of the community and its employees. “After meetings with the National Weather Service and the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather

Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
BOERNE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday Update from Comal County and the weather service: The worst of the storm arrives Wednesday morning as a...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas during winter storm warning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the Austin Metro Area and has reported two outages affecting two customers. You can report […]
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake’s Electricity Provider Offers Tips for Surviving This Week’s Freeze

Prepare an emergency kit that includes flashlights, batteries, bottled water, nonperishable food, blankets, matches, first-aid supplies, medications, pet supplies, battery banks for charging devices, an all-weather radio, multipurpose tool, air-activated heat packs, hand sanitizer, and a list of important numbers, including PEC account numbers. Charge cell phones. Buy additional firewood.
CANYON LAKE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

SJWTX Acquires Two More Water Companies in Comal County

SJW Group said its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc. — doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC) — will purchase two more water companies in Comal County. The pending acquisitions will add more than 550 customers and provide a 50% increase in available water supply for current customer needs and future growth, SJW Group said in a statement Jan. 24.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Jan. 30 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at a rate of 63 cfs. Water flows into the Guadalupe River at Sattler will be turned off Wednesday, Jan. 25 for routine maintenance.
CANYON LAKE, TX
KTSA

Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another shot of winter is coming to the region. According to the National Weather Service, two rounds of freezing rain and drizzle could fall over portions of the Hill Country and the IH-35 corridor beginning Monday morning and stretching into early Wednesday afternoon. Light...
LEE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
TEXAS STATE
y100fm.com

School Delays and Closings Due to Winter Weather This Week

Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country, with strong possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing. A winter storm warning has been issued for Bandera, Edwards, Kendall, Kerr, Real, Blanco, Comal, and Guadalupe counties, running from noon Monday through noon Wednesday. Drivers should be careful with slick spots on the roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Comal County as Freezing Rain Moves In

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Comal County from 9 a.m. Monday until noon Wednesday. Hazardous driving conditions could impact morning and evening commutes as freezing rain moves into the area. Freezing rain could begin as early as Monday morning. Icing will be possible...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Comal ISD Cancels Classes, All Extracurricular Events Wednesday

Comal ISD will close all campuses and departments Wednesday due to anticipated icy precipitation and dangerous road conditions. Communications Specialist Salwa Lanford said the decision to shut down was made after consulting with the U.S. National Weather Service. “Because the district covers 589 square miles, some areas in the Hill...
Popculture

Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy