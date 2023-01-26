Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
Comal County Lifts Burn Ban Until Thursday, Closes Offices Wednesday
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause temporarily lifted the burn ban today for 42 hours. Burning is allowed through 6 a.m. Thursday. The county also announced it will close its offices on Wednesday for the safety of the community and its employees. “After meetings with the National Weather Service and the...
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
mycanyonlake.com
Comal County on High Alert, Schools Close as Winter Storm Warning Issued
Comal County and the City of New Braunfels are gearing up for poor road conditions as the Hill Country braces for a “significant icing” event with accumulations of a quarter to three-quarter inches possible. Numerous power outages also are possible. Comal ISD announced late today it will cancel...
mycanyonlake.com
Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come
The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday Update from Comal County and the weather service: The worst of the storm arrives Wednesday morning as a...
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas during winter storm warning
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the Austin Metro Area and has reported two outages affecting two customers. You can report […]
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake’s Electricity Provider Offers Tips for Surviving This Week’s Freeze
Prepare an emergency kit that includes flashlights, batteries, bottled water, nonperishable food, blankets, matches, first-aid supplies, medications, pet supplies, battery banks for charging devices, an all-weather radio, multipurpose tool, air-activated heat packs, hand sanitizer, and a list of important numbers, including PEC account numbers. Charge cell phones. Buy additional firewood.
mycanyonlake.com
SJWTX Acquires Two More Water Companies in Comal County
SJW Group said its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc. — doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC) — will purchase two more water companies in Comal County. The pending acquisitions will add more than 550 customers and provide a 50% increase in available water supply for current customer needs and future growth, SJW Group said in a statement Jan. 24.
mycanyonlake.com
Jan. 30 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at a rate of 63 cfs. Water flows into the Guadalupe River at Sattler will be turned off Wednesday, Jan. 25 for routine maintenance.
KTSA
Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another shot of winter is coming to the region. According to the National Weather Service, two rounds of freezing rain and drizzle could fall over portions of the Hill Country and the IH-35 corridor beginning Monday morning and stretching into early Wednesday afternoon. Light...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning
AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
y100fm.com
School Delays and Closings Due to Winter Weather This Week
Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country, with strong possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing. A winter storm warning has been issued for Bandera, Edwards, Kendall, Kerr, Real, Blanco, Comal, and Guadalupe counties, running from noon Monday through noon Wednesday. Drivers should be careful with slick spots on the roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Ice on highway causes crash overnight
Police don't not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 3 a.m.
mycanyonlake.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Comal County as Freezing Rain Moves In
The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Comal County from 9 a.m. Monday until noon Wednesday. Hazardous driving conditions could impact morning and evening commutes as freezing rain moves into the area. Freezing rain could begin as early as Monday morning. Icing will be possible...
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
foxsanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Many area schools cancel classes Tuesday due to winter weather advisory
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures approach. List of school districts that will be closed on Tuesday:. Wimberley ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Blanco ISD. HAYS CISD. Comfort ISD. Johnson City ISD. Kerrville ISD. Ingram ISD. Hunt ISD. Luling ISD. Comal ISD.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal ISD Cancels Classes, All Extracurricular Events Wednesday
Comal ISD will close all campuses and departments Wednesday due to anticipated icy precipitation and dangerous road conditions. Communications Specialist Salwa Lanford said the decision to shut down was made after consulting with the U.S. National Weather Service. “Because the district covers 589 square miles, some areas in the Hill...
foxsanantonio.com
KSAT 12
