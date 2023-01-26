Man who drove trooper shooting suspect asks for early release from prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was sentenced to three years in prison for driving a suspect in the shooting of two state troopers to Cleveland has asked for an early release from prison.

Lawyers for Brandon Clinkscale, 30, filed the motion Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

This is Clinkscale’s second attempt at an early release from prison. He also filed a motion Aug. 11 asking to be released early from his sentence. Krichbaum overruled that motion.

Clinkscale was sentenced Jan. 5, 2021 , after pleading guilty to a third degree felony charge of obstructing justice. The three-year sentence is the maximum for a third degree felony.

Clinkscale’s plea agreement did say prosecutors would not oppose an early release from prison after he served two years of his sentence.

Clinkscale was charged with helping another man, Marquise Hornbuckle , 27, flee to Cleveland after two undercover state troopers were shot at Nov. 8, 2019, at Summer Street and West Warren Avenue.

The troopers were not injured, and Hornbuckle was the person who fired the shots, prosecutors said. Afterward, Clinkscale drove Hornbuckle to Cleveland to avoid prosecution.

Hornbuckle was expected to be sentenced to 10 years, but he skipped his sentencing hearing. After he was caught, he was sentenced to 29 to 34 and a half years in prison because he skipped his sentencing date while he was free on bond.

Hornbuckle appealed the sentence to the Seventh District Court of Appeals, but it denied his appeal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.