Read full article on original website
Related
Vermillion South Dakota ‘Safe Ride’ Bus Involved in Accident
Apparently, even the Safe Ride bus isn't completely safe from accidents these days. Just ask the folks down in Vermillion, South Dakota. One of their city's Safe Ride busses was involved in a hit-and-run accident during the early morning hours of Saturday, (January 28). Dakota News Now is reporting that...
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
USD Men’s Basketball Gets Nice Win Against St. Thomas
The University of South Dakota men's basketball team has had a up and down year and they have dealt with all kinds of adversity. From a player being arrested, to the head coach being injured at his home, to normal injuries to the return of one of their best players from a catastrophic injury, they have been tested in many ways.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1