Ulster, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Metzger’s first executive order targets global climate crisis

KINGSTON – Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger announced her first executive order Monday regarding how county government will try to survive the worsening global climate crisis. Metzger discussed and signed the executive order at the Hudson River Maritime Museum on the City of Kingston’s Rondout Creek waterfront, which is...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester bus system tops over 100 hybrid or electric buses

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County has announced the completion of the 106 hybrid-electric 40-foot bus delivery. The county fleet now 88 percent hybrid or electric vehicles. The new bus seats 40 riders and includes amenities like a bike rack, USB charging ports at every seat, and a driver protective shield. Each bus had a price tag of $715,721 and was approximately 70 percent federally funded.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?

Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis land annexation deal complete

PORT JERVIS – The annexation of approximately 122 acres of land from the Town of Deerpark into the City of Port Jervis has been approved, Mayor Kelly Decker has announced. The two parcels will be officially taken over by the city in a matter of weeks, he said. “This...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orangetown considers bringing farmers market back to Pearl River

PEARL RIVER – The Town of Orangetown is looking into bringing a farmers’ market to downtown Pearl River this spring. “Being aware of the last failed attempt at one, we engaged the manager of another (successful) local farmers market to assist us,” said Town Supervisor Teresa Kenny.
PEARL RIVER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Kingston launches ARPA small business grant program

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has launched the ARPA Small Business Grant Program, which is made possible with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city has allocated $1 million of its $17.3 million ARPA award to aid local businesses in the city in responding to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Five more cops hired in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Five men took their oaths of office on Friday to become the newest members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The new hires bring the force up to 88 sworn members, with four vacancies remaining. In his first swearing-in ceremony as mayor, Marc Nelson vowed to continue to support the police department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rolison expects GOP to be ‘shut out’ of the state budget process

ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochul will be unveiling her 2024 spending plan for the state on Wednesday, February 1, at 1:00 p.m. The adopted budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 was $220 billion. Freshman State Senator Rob Rolison (R-Poughkeepsie) plans to examine the budget as soon as it is made available.
96.1 The Breeze

10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept

If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman killed by Metro-North train

PEEKSKILL – The pedestrian killed by a Metro-North commuter train Monday morning was a woman. The Hudson Line train with traveling southbound when the woman was struck and killed at the Hudson Avenue grade crossing. The incident occurred at 5:55 a.m. No other information was available at this time,...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston GOP puts out call for Kingston council candidates

KINGSTON – The Kingston City Republican Committee is in the market for candidates to run for common council slots as well as the mayor’s post this fall. “The City of Kingston is facing an array of issues, ranging from public safety to economic development,” said city GOP Chairman John Quigley. “We need leaders who are committed to finding innovative solutions to tackle our challenges. Our city deserves nothing less than a strong, thoughtful, and forward-thinking leader to guide us as we continue to grow.”
KINGSTON, NY
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

America’s shortest parade returns to Pawling

VILLAGE OF PAWLING – Preparations are underway for the return of “America’s shortest Parade” for the seventh year in the Village of Pawling. The February 18th party which includes a parade route of 223 feet on Broad Street is slated to have hundreds of marchers representing various organizations, Irish step dancers, and a free concert by The Nerds. A DJ will kick off the festivities near O’Connor’s Pub on Broad Street at 11:00 a.m. and the parade steps off at 1:00 p.m.
PAWLING, NY

