Orono, ME

UMaine International Dance Festival returns Feb. 11

The University of Maine will hold the 2023 International Dance Festival on Feb. 11 at the Collins Center for the Arts. The annual event will showcase traditional music, dance and costumes from around the world that are representative of the diverse student body at UMaine. The two shows, which are free and open to the public, will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. and feature performers from both the campus and surrounding community. Admission is free.
Alumna Kelsey Stoyanova to keynote UMaine Student Symposium

University of Maine alumna Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, will keynote the annual UMaine Student Symposium (UMSS), a celebration of student research and creative work, April 14 at the Collins Center for the Arts. Stoyanova’s UMSS23 address will have two main themes: “Voice, choice and advocacy:...
UMaine News

Chanthu Millay: Expressing an exceptional life through art. Chanthu Millay’s art is raw and intimate: a technicolor self-portrait in painstaking detail, a metal sculpture comprised of pieces of her old prosthetic leg, a ceramic sculpture depicting the emotions she experienced as her family’s lone survivor of the violent Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia.
2023 Department of Art Faculty Exhibition opens Feb. 3 in Lord Hall

The University of Maine’s Department of Art will host its 2023 Faculty Exhibition from Feb. 3–March 17. The exhibition includes art by faculty from UMaine’s Department of Art and Intermedia Programs, including N.B. Aldrich, Diana Baumbach, Susan Camp, Tim Conte, Sam Jones, Robert Pollien, Susan L. Smith, Matt Smolinsky and Giles Timms. A diverse range of artwork will be featured, including painting, site-specific installation, social practice, animation and more.
UMaine Extension offers maple syrup workshop for beginners

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an in-person maple syrup production workshop for beginners 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Feb. 11. The class first meets at York County Extension Office, 15 Oak Street, Springvale; and finishes at Maple Moon Farm, 289 Chick Road, Lebanon. The snow date is Feb. 18.
UMaine Extension offers ‘Recipe to Market’ workshop online

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m.–noon on Feb. 15. Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program intended to introduce participants to key topics that an aspiring entrepreneur needs...
