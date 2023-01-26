Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
umaine.edu
UMaine International Dance Festival returns Feb. 11
The University of Maine will hold the 2023 International Dance Festival on Feb. 11 at the Collins Center for the Arts. The annual event will showcase traditional music, dance and costumes from around the world that are representative of the diverse student body at UMaine. The two shows, which are free and open to the public, will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. and feature performers from both the campus and surrounding community. Admission is free.
umaine.edu
Alumna Kelsey Stoyanova to keynote UMaine Student Symposium
University of Maine alumna Kelsey Stoyanova, Maine’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, will keynote the annual UMaine Student Symposium (UMSS), a celebration of student research and creative work, April 14 at the Collins Center for the Arts. Stoyanova’s UMSS23 address will have two main themes: “Voice, choice and advocacy:...
umaine.edu
UMaine News
Chanthu Millay: Expressing an exceptional life through art. Chanthu Millay’s art is raw and intimate: a technicolor self-portrait in painstaking detail, a metal sculpture comprised of pieces of her old prosthetic leg, a ceramic sculpture depicting the emotions she experienced as her family’s lone survivor of the violent Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia.
umaine.edu
2023 Department of Art Faculty Exhibition opens Feb. 3 in Lord Hall
The University of Maine’s Department of Art will host its 2023 Faculty Exhibition from Feb. 3–March 17. The exhibition includes art by faculty from UMaine’s Department of Art and Intermedia Programs, including N.B. Aldrich, Diana Baumbach, Susan Camp, Tim Conte, Sam Jones, Robert Pollien, Susan L. Smith, Matt Smolinsky and Giles Timms. A diverse range of artwork will be featured, including painting, site-specific installation, social practice, animation and more.
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension offers maple syrup workshop for beginners
University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an in-person maple syrup production workshop for beginners 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Feb. 11. The class first meets at York County Extension Office, 15 Oak Street, Springvale; and finishes at Maple Moon Farm, 289 Chick Road, Lebanon. The snow date is Feb. 18.
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension offers ‘Recipe to Market’ workshop online
University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m.–noon on Feb. 15. Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program intended to introduce participants to key topics that an aspiring entrepreneur needs...
umaine.edu
UMaine Office for Diversity and Inclusion announces 2023 Black History Month events
The University of Maine Office for Diversity and Inclusion has organized Black History Month events throughout February, beginning with a Black Lives Matter flag raising at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the atrium on the first floor of the Memorial Union. Later that day, the office will launch its...
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension 4-H introduces youth to environmental science concepts through algae
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a short-term online 4-H club about algae and its impact on surrounding ecosystems. Intended for youth ages 12–15, the special interest, or SPIN, club will meet from 3:30–5 p.m. on Tuesdays from March 7–April 11. Required registration closes Feb. 10.
Comments / 0