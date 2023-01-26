ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of teen

By Daniel Griffin
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJJMF_0kSLBx1M00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Columbus police officer has been acquitted in a federal case in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in 2016 .

In a verdict delivered Wednesday, a jury ruled that Columbus police officer Bryan Mason did not violate Tyre King’s constitutional right to be free from unjustified deadly force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blAyc_0kSLBx1M00
FILE – Columbus police officer Bryan Mason.
Police called to investigate notes left at businesses

Mason, who is white, shot and killed King, who was Black, on Sept. 14, 2016, after King and another teenager were involved in an armed robbery. During a foot chase, King pulled out a gun, which was later determined to be a BB gun, from his waistband. Mason shot King three times .

King’s grandmother, Dearrea King, filed the lawsuit on behalf of King’s estate in September 2018.

The lawsuit claimed Mason used excessive force when he shot King as he was running away. It also claimed a witness said he never saw King holding a gun, and that Mason used a racial slur after the shooting.

In a statement to detectives , Mason said he feared a “gun fight” with King and that Mason fired when he saw a laser sight on the BB gun. Mason also claimed that King refused Mason’s commands to “get down” and pulled at the BB gun in his waistband a few times as if it was stuck on something. Mason also denied using a racial slur.

A grand jury declined to indicate Mason on criminal charges in May 2017.

According to Wednesday’s ruling, Mason was found not to have “violated Tyre King’s constitutional right to be free from excessive force,” and Mason did not act “recklessly and battered Tyre King.”

The other teen involved in the armed robbery, Demetrius Emanuel Lee Braxton , pleaded guilty in November 2016 to robbery charges related to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating northeast Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man died in northeast Columbus on Sunday. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road on Sunday and found Enrique Cruz-Martinez, 46, unresponsive with signs of visible injury, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus fire medics responded to the scene and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police arrest man charged in deadly shooting at Grove City hotel

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police arrested a Columbus man who is charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Grove City hotel more than a year ago. Willie Williams, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday and is currently being held in Franklin County Correction Center. The charges stemmed from the shooting death of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson in December 2021.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for the suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old South Linden man in his car eight months ago. Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on May 29, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Women accused of stealing products from Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy hit by gunshot while sleeping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that at 11:58 p.m., an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence at the 3300 block of Quaker Road on the south side. Police say one of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One shot dead in South Central Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening. At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene. Police have blocked off a residence on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect, 14, arrested in Columbus McDonald’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy