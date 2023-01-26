UPDATE: Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces a manslaughter charge

Firefighters in Vail rushed to put out a garage fire on Juniper Lane early Saturday morning after the homeowner called to report an odor of burning electrical equipment. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the garage door.Once inside, they discovered the fire coming from the corner where two e-bikes were located. The fire was under control in 10 minutes. Damage is estimated at $250,000 which includes damage to the garage, the vehicles parked inside and the e-bikes. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Vail Fire Marshal Ryan Ocepek stated, "while this was an unfortunate incident,...

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO