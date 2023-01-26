ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

UPDATE: Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces a manslaughter charge

By Ryan Spencer
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Construction company owner arrested after fatal trench collapse

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The owner of Vail construction company faces charges after an investigation that "deteriorating conditions" led to a deadly trench collapse at a site in November 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) said. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, turned himself into authorities in...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide

Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
AVON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hearse carrying a body for medical donation slides off Interstate 70 in Colorado

A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of interstate 70 on Friday, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The accident occurred at around 3 AM near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Denver

E-bikes spark garage fire, cause $250,000 damage in Vail

Firefighters in Vail rushed to put out a garage fire on Juniper Lane early Saturday morning after the homeowner called to report an odor of burning electrical equipment. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the garage door.Once inside, they discovered the fire coming from the corner where two e-bikes were located. The fire was under control in 10 minutes. Damage is estimated at $250,000 which includes damage to the garage, the vehicles parked inside and the e-bikes. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Vail Fire Marshal Ryan Ocepek stated, "while this was an unfortunate incident,...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

‘Holding our mail hostage’: As issues with the US Postal Service persist, Summit County residents report problems accessing prescriptions and important mail

For the better part of a month, Andrea Godfrey has been wearing her mismatched blue and red gloves, a yellow beanie and a long dark coat indoors at her home in Silverthorne. Godfrey, 71, has lived in the same home for much of the past 50 years, ever since her parents built the place in the 1970s. Now retired and living on a fixed income, she relies on government assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for food and the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program for heating costs.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Former Boulder pizza shop employee pleads guilty to felony

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while working at a Boulder pizza shop has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Charlie Leonard

Charlie Leonard passed away in Lakewood, CO, on January 23. He is survived by his sisters Anne Leonard, Kim DiStefano, his nephew Luke DiStefano, his niece Kara DiStefano Strickland, and his grandniece Neve Strickland. He was preceded in death by his parents, long-time Summit County residents Glenn and Virginia Leonard.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
montanarightnow.com

Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted

BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy