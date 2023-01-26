UPDATE: Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces a manslaughter charge

Read full article on original website
Colorado deputies indicted in Glass' death ask for charges to be dismissed
The two Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputies indicted in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass last year are challenging the charges against them.
Construction company owner arrested after fatal trench collapse
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The owner of Vail construction company faces charges after an investigation that "deteriorating conditions" led to a deadly trench collapse at a site in November 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) said. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, turned himself into authorities in...
Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide
Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
Hearse carrying a body for medical donation slides off Interstate 70 in Colorado
A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of interstate 70 on Friday, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The accident occurred at around 3 AM near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
E-bikes spark garage fire, cause $250,000 damage in Vail
Firefighters in Vail rushed to put out a garage fire on Juniper Lane early Saturday morning after the homeowner called to report an odor of burning electrical equipment. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the garage door.Once inside, they discovered the fire coming from the corner where two e-bikes were located. The fire was under control in 10 minutes. Damage is estimated at $250,000 which includes damage to the garage, the vehicles parked inside and the e-bikes. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Vail Fire Marshal Ryan Ocepek stated, "while this was an unfortunate incident,...
‘Holding our mail hostage’: As issues with the US Postal Service persist, Summit County residents report problems accessing prescriptions and important mail
For the better part of a month, Andrea Godfrey has been wearing her mismatched blue and red gloves, a yellow beanie and a long dark coat indoors at her home in Silverthorne. Godfrey, 71, has lived in the same home for much of the past 50 years, ever since her parents built the place in the 1970s. Now retired and living on a fixed income, she relies on government assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for food and the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program for heating costs.
Driver shot during possible altercation on I-70
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
Driver shot on I-70; westbound lanes closed near Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
Former Boulder pizza shop employee pleads guilty to felony
BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while working at a Boulder pizza shop has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.
Obituary: Charlie Leonard
Charlie Leonard passed away in Lakewood, CO, on January 23. He is survived by his sisters Anne Leonard, Kim DiStefano, his nephew Luke DiStefano, his niece Kara DiStefano Strickland, and his grandniece Neve Strickland. He was preceded in death by his parents, long-time Summit County residents Glenn and Virginia Leonard.
At least two businesses damaged after gunfire erupts outside Colorado Mills Mall
At least two businesses were damaged after gunfire erupted outside Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood Saturday night.
Dozens gather in Denver to protest police killing of Tyre Nichols
Dozens of people gathered in the bitter cold at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday evening to protest the police killing of Tyre Nichols, and rally for all victims of police brutality.
Shoppers concerned after gunfire at Colorado Mills Mall
Shoppers at the Colorado Mills Mall are concerned after an exchange of gunfire damaged property Saturday night.
Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted
BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Police looking for missing teen out of Denver
Police in Denver need help locating a missing juvenile.
Woman shot in Zumba class speaks from hospital bed, suspect identified
Adriana Lavin said she was working out at a gym when gunshots went through the front window. They were meant for another target, but she ended up taking one to her leg.
4 people hospitalized in 10-vehicle crash on I-25
A 10-vehicle crash on I-25 sent four people to the hospital Saturday night, with one person suffering serious injuries.
