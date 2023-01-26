Read full article on original website
27 First News
Francine Renee Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Francine Renee Clark will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11:0 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Francine Renee Clark, gained her wings on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the...
27 First News
Timothy Mikes, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The incredibly compassionate and caring soul of Timothy Mikes, 31, unexpectedly passed into Heaven on Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, while working at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving and heartbroken family. Tim, or as some would endearingly call him...
27 First News
James V. Munno, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. Munno, 77, of Niles, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Hospice of the Valley, Poland, Ohio. Mr. Munno was born February 6, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Samuel A. and Laura M. (Aulizia) Munno.
27 First News
Pauline L. Swisher, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline L. Swisher, 96, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home. She was born January 28, 1927, in Mecca, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence Elhannan Grant and the late Dollie Cozad. Pauline graduated from Johnston High School. She...
27 First News
Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
27 First News
Virginia A. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. O’Hara, “VO” passed Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born September 2, 1939, she was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Salata. Virginia graduated from East High...
27 First News
Robert T. Keck, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Keck, 73, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Theodore and Eloise (Barringer) Keck. Bob was a 1969 graduate of Western Reserve High School,...
27 First News
Joseph A. Reichert, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Reichert, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Park Vista with his family at his side. Joseph was born June 17, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of Adam Reichert and Josephine Andres. He was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School...
27 First News
Ruth Stanchiu, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Stanchiu of Alliance, Ohio passed away on January 27, 2023. She was born January 4, 1945. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth...
27 First News
Charlie Allen Marshall, Sr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Charlie Allen Marshall, Sr. will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 700 Market Avenue South in Canton, Ohio. Charlie Allen Marshall, Sr., was born November 25, 1942 in Dallas County,...
27 First News
Teresa M. (Danesi) Petro, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 23, 2023, Teresa M. (Danesi) Petro, born and raised in Cleveland formerly of Strongsville, Ohio and Williamsfield, Ohio, left this earth to be with the Lord at the age of 64. She was the loving mother to her children, Melissa (Petro) Augustine,...
27 First News
Jerry Lee O’Bryant, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lee O’Bryant, 68, passed peacefully Monday, January 30, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 13, 1954, the son of the late Jessie and Frances (Clayborne) O’Bryant. He was a Certified Executive Chef for area restaurants and various...
27 First News
Michael Wylie, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Wylie, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. at Park Vista Nursing Home, following an extended illness. He was born August 8, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry and Lela Adams Wylie. Michael attended the...
27 First News
Aaron Jamal Williams, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Aaron Jamal Williams will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 909 Lee Ave, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Aaron Jamal “Boom” Williams departed this life for the heavenly realm on Sunday, January 22,...
27 First News
John E. Metzinger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Metzinger passed peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by family. John was born March 3, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Bertha Farrell Metzinger; he was a lifelong area resident. He graduated...
27 First News
Florence J. Galida, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence J. Galida, 88, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Florence was born in Campbell on July 29, 1934 the daughter of Michael J. and Anna (Solic) Katula and was a lifelong area resident. Florence was...
27 First News
Jason Michael Seinkner, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Seinkner, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 9, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph Seinkner and...
27 First News
Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., 82 of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, January 27 at his home. Richard was born November 23, 1940 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Martin Dunn and Anna Mae Bosetti and came to this area in 1970. He was...
27 First News
Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
27 First News
Warmest January on record? See where we rank in 2023.
(WKBN) – We end January with some sunshine along with colder temperatures. January 31 will end as a colder-than-normal day. That has only happened one other time this month on the 14th. Cold temperatures have struggled to push into eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania during January. This has been...
