Craig Daily Press
Moffat County girls wrestling bests Basalt in program’s 1st home event
For an event that wasn’t on the original schedule, the Moffat County girls wrestling team was more than ready for Thursday night, Jan. 26. The first home meet in the program’s inaugural season went well for MCHS, as the Bulldogs took a 54-0 victory over Basalt. The dual was announced early in the week after the team returned from the MLK Tournament, where the Bulldogs had seen a handful of Basalt opponents.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County boys wrestling dukes it out at duals, celebrates seniors
The final appeareance on his home mat didn’t go as Moffat County grappler Billy Lawton would have preferred with two bouts coming right down to the wire. While he would have liked to have been the wrestler whose arm was raised in triumph, there are bigger things coming up for him and his teammates.
Craig Daily Press
Casa Hernandez Mexican Store opens on West Victory Way
Casa Hernandez Mexican Store opened on Jan. 1 at 124 W. Victory Way after owner Maria Monañez purchased and remodeled the building for the new business. Lilian Henandez, Monañez’s daughter, works full time at the shop, which sells a variety of different Mexican goods and provides speciality services for community members. Hernandez and her mom have lived in Craig for 22 years, and this is the first shop they have owned.
Craig Daily Press
Fifth Quarter Madness offers youth ice skating event Friday night
Following the Moffat County basketball games on Friday night, Feb. 3, middle and high school youth are invited to a Fifth Quarter ice skating event. From 9-11 p.m. at the Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy Simpson Park, Fifth Quarter will host a skate night. There is a $3 entry fee for youth who bring their own skates, and $5 entry fee with skate rentals.
Craig Daily Press
Craig hit with heavy snowfall since November
During a winter full of snowfall, Craig is covered in snow piles ranging in depth. Since Nov. 1, Craig has accumulated more than 40 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. While the highest snowfall on record was over 70 inches during the same months in 1983 and 1984, this winter has been memorable.
