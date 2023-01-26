Read full article on original website
For shippers, flexible operators key during slowdown and preparing for growth
Signs of a supply chain slowdown are appearing, and many shippers are scrambling to pivot operations that they were finally starting to normalize after two years of pandemic challenges. Buddy Sexton, chief commercial officer at OptiX, an international logistics solutions provider with offices in Houston, Texas and Savannah, Georgia, likened...
Volume returning to trucking market, but carriers aren’t feeling it (yet)
There are encouraging signs that demand is returning to the U.S. trucking market, based on high-frequency truckload volume data from FreightWaves SONAR. Its Outbound Tender Volume Index, or OTVI, measures the volume of truckload tender requests in the North American freight market. Tender data involves actual load requests from shippers...
Iowa bill seeks to limit length of freight trains
A bill in the Iowa Legislature is seeking to restrict the length of freight trains operating in the state. The legislation was introduced in the Iowa House of Representatives on Thursday and passed a three-member subcommittee on Friday. The bill would prevent railroad companies from running trains that exceed 8,500 feet in length, or about 1.6 miles. If signed into law, the rule could cost companies between $500 and $5,000 per violation.
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce Emissions
Some environmentalists have decided that pickup trucks, SUVs, and other "heavy" and "greedy" vehicles that consume large amounts of gasoline and road space should be taxed based on their weight to discourage people from buying them.
FedEx Ground creates 3-tier grading system for driver contractors
FedEx Ground is putting its pickup and delivery contractors through an extensive performance-grading process that could result in some contractors losing their exclusive rights to bid on and negotiate contracts to serve routes, according to a well-placed source. The U.S. ground delivery unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) has established...
It’s not your grandfather’s NMFTA
The trade group known as the National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) has stuck to its very tight knitting since its founding in 1956. NMFTA survived motor carrier deregulation in 1980 and has acquitted itself well financially throughout its history, mainly on the backs of two basic but necessary services: One is supporting an 87-year-old shipment rating system that determines less-than-truckload prices based on how the system classifies a shipment. The other is administering a four-digit Standard Carrier Alpha Code (SCAT) code that is unique to each user. Though code compliance is voluntary, many companies insist that their transport partners have one. It must be renewed annually.
