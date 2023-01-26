Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Related
WNYT
Academy of Holy Names 9th grader honored for community service
A ninth grader at the Academy of the Holy Names in Albany received a major honor. Ella Schoenborn started a project that brings food to under-served communities. She calls it project Ella. For that, she just won the Youth Virtues, Valor, and Vision award from the National Catholic Educational Association.
WNYT
Clifton Park girl, 10, returns to school after lifesaving kidney transplant
Maya Charles-Rivera, 10, was reunited with friends and classmates Monday at Shatekon Elementary School in Clifton Park after receiving a lifesaving kidney transplant. On Maya’s return to school, classmates created friendship bracelets. It was a reminder that they helped her through a terrifying seven-month-long ordeal, sending letters and video messages to her at her Boston hospital bed.
WNYT
New Colonie playground to honor young girl’s memory
A new playground is being built in Colonie in honor of a girl who died of cancer. The playground in honor of Charlie Fernandez hopes to be an all-ability playground and construction will start in June. The playground is a group effort between where angels play and the Doug Flutie...
WNYT
Mental performance coach in Saratoga County helping people achieve goals
How are your new year’s resolutions going? No matter what your goals for 2023 might be, mental performance coach and founder of the Cetnar Consulting Group, Todd Cetnar, believes everyone can achieve their goals using certain techniques and honing their skills. Cetnar has spent multiple years researching successful individuals...
WNYT
Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags
February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
WNYT
Watervliet woman celebrates 100th birthday
A Capital Region woman turned 100 on Monday. Lucy Amorosi was born in Watervliet. That’s where her family owned a bakery which delivered fresh bread by horse and buggy. She also worked at GE in Schenectady, and at Schalmont Schools for 35 years where she retired in 1985. Assemblyman...
WNYT
Academy’s Kennedy Swedick commits to University of Virginia
Albany Academy junior Kennedy Swedick recently committed to play golf at the University of Virginia. Swedick stopped by the NewsChannel 13 studio on Monday to talk about her decision.
WNYT
New telehealth program helps keep patients out of emergency rooms
UCM Digital Health and MVP Health Care are teaming up to launch a program to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The initiative is called Treatment in Place. It will provide MVP members with access to the right care, at the right time, wherever they are. Treatment In Place is...
WNYT
Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday
Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
WNYT
Wine and Dine festival of the arts held in Albany
There’s some fine dining going on in Albany this weekend. And it’s all to raise money for the arts. The Albany chefs’ food and wine festival is back at the Capital Center. This is the first time the festival returned to its full three-day format since 2020.
WNYT
Accusation of racism at construction site triggers lawsuit
In an exclusive story, 13 Investigates got its hands on a lawsuit that claims racial slurs were made against a Black man while he was working on a construction site last year in Albany. The words that were allegedly said to him by a higher-up are shocking. “That was a...
WNYT
Athlete of the Week: Andrew Platek – Siena
After a season-ending injury put his return to Capital Region basketball on pause, Siena Grad Student and Guilderland native Andrew Platek is embracing his mental health journey to make him a better basketball player and person. Lexi Swatt shares Platek’s story.
WNYT
Mom, 3-year-old daughter hit by car in Pittsfield
A mother and her 3-year-old daughter recovering, after being hit by a car in Pittsfield. It happened Monday morning in the area of 300 West Street. Police say the driver hit them while they were crossing the street. Shaloon Milord, 30, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries....
WNYT
Man arraigned in deadly August shooting
We have a breaking new update in a deadly Albany shooting from back in August. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood of Albany was arraigned Monday on a 4-count indictment – which included second-degree murder. He’s also accused of possessing an illegal, loaded firearm on the same day. He’s due back...
WNYT
People gathered in Troy for a vigil and speak out for Tyre Nichols
By now many people have seen the body camera footage of police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. His death has sparked anger and outrage all around the country. On Saturday, people gathered in front of Troy City Hall for a vigil and a speak out. More than...
WNYT
Amsterdam preparing for Winterfest
Amsterdam is getting ready for Winterfest. It’s happening this Saturday at noon at the Alpin Haus ice skating rink at Veteran’s Park. There will be plenty of food, free skate rentals and hot chocolate. There will be giveaways such as sleds and winter coats.
WNYT
Teen charged in two separate gun crimes in Albany
A 19-year-old man is facing charges in two shots fired incidents that happened recently on Lark Street in Albany. Albany police say they stopped Ernest Legree Monday night in the areas of Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street. A handgun was recovered during that stop, said police. Legree was also linked...
WNYT
Saratoga BLM activists call for city to be leader in police reform
Saratoga Black Lives Matter held a press conference at Saratoga City Hall on Tuesday, speaking out about Tyre Nichol’s death. Activists spoke about their experiences watching the video and voiced their frustration at ongoing police brutality. They said they are hopeful for a future that provides real solutions for...
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
WNYT
Sheehan to deliver State of the City address in Albany
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan will deliver her 2023 State of the City address on Monday night. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado is expected to be there. The mayor focused last year on building back Albany’s workforce using money from the American Rescue Plan, housing, small businesses and tourism. The address...
Comments / 0