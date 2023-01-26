Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern High Plains, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:28:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches of snow...with isolated higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
