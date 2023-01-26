ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal State San Marcos to remove name of founder from building

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cal State San Marcos was moving forward with a request to separate the school from its founder Bill Craven. Craven was criticized for controversial legislative proposals as state senator that some say targeted Latinos. He also made certain remarks regarding migrant communities that are seen as highly offensive.
Girl Scout Cookies now on sale!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Once again, cookie season returned to San Diego this week and the community is pitching in to support the Girl Scouts. For those who don’t want to eat any cookies, Operation Thin Mint is a program that delivers the cookies you buy to the troops.
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
Second suspect arrested in East Village shooting death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A second suspect was arrested in the Jan. 20 shooting death of a 29-year-old man during a confrontation with a group of people near Petco Park, police said Sunday. Jaelen Dower, 20, was arrested Saturday at 6500 Broadway in San Diego for his role in...
SANDAG board members fight to change weighted voting system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of leaders representing multiple San Diego County cities demanded SANDAG reconsider the weighted voting system. The weighted system allows veto power to three constituencies, effectively giving the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and the County the ability to direct SANDAG’s efforts. This system has been called an unfair means of silencing smaller cities.
San Diego Border Patrol seizes $4 million worth of narcotics in one day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – United States Customs and Border Protection has announced a major narcotics seizure involving three vehicles this week. Fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were seized, with a total street value of about $4,000,000. US Customs and Border Protection published the following press release detailing the seizures:. San...
Boys Basketball: High Tech High 71, Canyon Hills 32

High Tech High and Canyon Hills facing off, and both teams coming into the game at 14-7 on the season. The storm of High Tech living up to their name, they dominate all game over the rattlers. They take home the 71-32 victory improving to 15-7 on the year.
