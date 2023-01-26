Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches of snow...with isolated higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern High Plains, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:28:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
