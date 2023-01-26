Effective: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches of snow...with isolated higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO