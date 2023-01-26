Effective: 2023-02-01 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Augusta, Highland, Page, and Rockingham Counties and the central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest chance for snow and ice accumulations will be in the higher elevations.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO