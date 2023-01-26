Effective: 2023-01-31 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO