Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Mason; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Putnam; Roane; Upshur; Wayne SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Patchy freezing drizzle may occur in some locations this evening. This could lead to some slick spots, particularly on untreated and elevated surfaces. Please use caution if traveling this evening, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
