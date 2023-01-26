Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She's Parting Ways With Infamous Pennsylvania Dance Studio
Abby Lee Miller, the famed TV personality of the hit show Dance Moms, has decided to part ways with one of her most famous locations — her dance studio in Pittsburgh, Penn. Miller, 57, who has been an influence in the world of competitive dance for decades, sold the studio this past December for an off-market deal worth $300,000.Miller was first introduced to viewers of the Lifetime series in 2011, and millions of fans watched her every move as they saw her teach young dancers navigate the challenging world of competitive dance. As the show progressed, her Pennsylvania studio provided...
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti Opens Up About Growing Up ‘Dirt Poor’ Eating ‘3-Day-Old Bread’ and MREs for Dinner
Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, reveals her family was 'dirt poor' before they were picked up by TLC for 'Sister Wives' and that they lived off '3-day-old bread' and 'MREs' for dinner.
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
bravotv.com
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval Having an “Open Relationship”
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer sees Scheana Shay make the suggestion about the couple. Ariana Madix isn't waiting for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to tell her and Tom Sandoval's story. Instead, she's setting the record straight ahead of the February 8 premiere. The Fancy AF Cocktails author took...
90 Day's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
Angela told cameras she's looking for someone who makes her laugh and isn't as "toxic" as her relationship has been with Michael Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present. By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband — though she left some questions about whether they'll reunite. "Right now, divorce is definitely on the table," Angela told cameras as...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
‘RHONJ’: How the Giudice and Gorga Kids are Handling the Family Feud
It’s not telling if The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, will ever reconcile. Fans have watched their family drama play out for more than a decade. But after the Gorgas opted to skip Giudice’s wedding, it appears they may be at the point of no return. Their children have been close cousins despite the family hiccups. But after so much negative press, fans wonder if the Giudice and Gorga children have been able to ignore their parents’ issues.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband
New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
Lisa Marie Presley's Friends Insist Late Singer Felt Mom Priscilla Didn't Do 'Anything In Her Best Interest' As Drama Over Will Heats Up
A battle over Lisa Marie Presley's will has emerged in the weeks following her tragic death earlier this month. When the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley died on Thursday, January 12, following a full cardiac arrest at her home, she left her trust to her three daughters.Lisa Marie shares daughter Riley Keough, 33, with ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood with Michael Lockwood. Because Finley and Harper are minors, the money will go intro a trust. Lisa Marie wrote a living will in 1993 and amended it in 2010, making Priscilla and...
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Confirms Robyn’s Son Dayton Lives in RV Outside of Her House
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown confirmed that Robyn Brown’s son David Dayton Brown lives in an RV outside of her house. During an interview on John Yates’ YouTube channel shared on Wednesday, January 11, Paedon, 24, was asked if Robyn, 44, kicked Dayton, 22, out of her home when he refused to follow Kody Brown’s Covid-19 protocols.
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
People
392K+
Followers
67K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0