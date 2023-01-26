Read full article on original website
Smithville tops Pembroke Hill
SMITHVILLE — The Warriors' dominance started on the defensive side of the floor on Monday, Jan. 30. Smithville (11-8) topped Pembroke Hill (11-6) 50-24, rarely looking in danger. Smithville blanked the Raiders at the end of the first quarter. It read more like a football game than a basketball...
Leaders Helping Leaders seminar available in February
KEARNEY — Two Kearney servant leadership experts are hosting a four-week seminar for those in business starting in February. The seminar, called Leaders Helping Leaders and hosted by Adam Mustoe and A.J. Freymuth, will provide Christian-based support for business professionals and offer tips for how to live faith at work using the book “The Servant.”
Protein processor opening in KC, bringing 583 area jobs
West Liberty Foods, a leading protein processor, will open a food processing center in Kansas City, attached to supporting cold storage facility to be developed by Vertical Cold Storage. The companies are expected to invest a combined $199.6 million and create 583 jobs. “Missouri is home to nearly 400 food...
Liberty police share top 5 accident spots
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
Employee dies from workplace fall at Martin Marietta Materials
CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal workplace fall that occurred Monday, Jan. 30, in Randolph. Deputies were dispatched at 4:58 p.m. Monday to Martin Marietta Materials, located at 401 Randolph Road. An employee of the business had fallen three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks, states a release from the sheriff’s office.
Missouri Senate leader’s tweet about drag performance helped kickstart controversy
With a single tweet, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden turned a local controversy over what Columbia Public Schools told parents about the drag entertainment at a city diversity breakfast into a state issue. At 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 19, Rowden wrote that his “office has been inundated with...
Galentine’s Day comes to Kearney
KEARNEY — Those wanting to spread the love to their gal pals while getting some retail therapy can do so in Kearney from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9, during a shop local Galantine's Day experience at downtown Kearney retailers. Stores participating are: Three Birdies Boutique, which will have...
New coffee truck offers free hot chocolate Tuesday
LIBERTY — Ready to serve customers across the country, Travelin’ Tom’s is expanding into Liberty. Travelin’ Tom’s brings the coffee shop experience to where customers are located. “Our cafe-style beverages include iced lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos while lemonade, teas and energy drinks cover those looking...
Thanks goes to Liberty area for supporting Operation Christmas Child
I am writing to thank Liberty-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
