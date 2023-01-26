ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam’s Club announces new clubs, enhancements due to ‘record growth’

By C.C. McCandless
 5 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club announced that it plans to open over 30 new locations and invest in a multi-year plan to modernize its supply chain.

The warehouse club, a division of Bentonville-based retailer Walmart, made the announcement on January 26 and said that the expansion decisions were motivated by “historic comparable sales growth, and a record rise in membership over the last two years.” The first new location is scheduled to open in Florida in 2024.

In addition to new clubs, the company plans to modernize its supply chain through “new distribution and fulfillment center locations across the country, including cutting-edge automation.” Five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers are set to open in 2023, with the first planned to debut in Georgia during the third quarter.

Walmart announces raises, new programs for associates

“We’ve seen remarkable growth over the past few years with a record number of members, and we’re excited to bring the experience of Sam’s Club to even more markets as we expand our footprint,” said Kathryn McLay, CEO at Sam’s Club. “And as we open new clubs in new locations, we’ll continue to innovate so that our members shop and save whether in person or online.”

Over the past several years, Sam’s Club has invested significantly in its physical footprint, redesigning the majority of its 600 clubs. The new clubs will be approximately 160,000 square feet, larger than most current locations.

Most new clubs will feature a seafood/sushi island, full-service floral, and walk-in dairy and fresh coolers. Members will also benefit from a larger healthcare space including a patient waiting area, health services suites, private consultation rooms and dedicated hearing and optical centers.

