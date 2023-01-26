Major Crime Ring With Ties To White Supremacy Group Busted In San Diego

Local political and law enforcement officials Tuesday announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month "takedown" of a large San Diego-area criminal network.

The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.

The targeted crime gang has ties to various white supremacy groups, SDPD Chief David Nisleit said during the news conference at the downtown SDPD headquarters.

The investigation resulted in 70 felony arrests, the recovery of 24 stolen vehicles and the confiscation of seven guns, the city officials said. It also netted seizures of 530 rounds of ammunition, seven pounds of methamphetamine, nine ounces of fentanyl powder, 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, six ounces of heroin, four ounces of ketamine and laboratory equipment used for manufacturing hash oil.

The crackdown culminated Thursday with the service of six search warrants in various neighborhoods and 31 simultaneous searches of inmate cells in state and federal prisons, as well as in local jails, Nisleit said.