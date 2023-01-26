ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Major Crime Ring With Ties To White Supremacy Group Busted In San Diego

By Marty Golingan
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 5 days ago

Local political and law enforcement officials Tuesday announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month "takedown" of a large San Diego-area criminal network.

The multi-agency effort, dubbed "Operation Red Rider," sought to dismantle a "well-organized crime syndicate," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.

The targeted crime gang has ties to various white supremacy groups, SDPD Chief David Nisleit said during the news conference at the downtown SDPD headquarters.

The investigation resulted in 70 felony arrests, the recovery of 24 stolen vehicles and the confiscation of seven guns, the city officials said. It also netted seizures of 530 rounds of ammunition, seven pounds of methamphetamine, nine ounces of fentanyl powder, 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, six ounces of heroin, four ounces of ketamine and laboratory equipment used for manufacturing hash oil.

The crackdown culminated Thursday with the service of six search warrants in various neighborhoods and 31 simultaneous searches of inmate cells in state and federal prisons, as well as in local jails, Nisleit said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZ2Fx_0kSL8QaJ00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 9

I Didn't Vote 4@DementiaJoe
4d ago

“Seven guns” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 that means - no ties to the drug cartels. Only ties to ‘un-named’ WS groups. Funny how little pseudo-journalism can provide as drivle.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured

A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Law & Crime

70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring

Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy