Hamlet, NC

The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Caerus Leverne Covington

HAMLET — Caerus Leverne Covington, 31, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 105 Lake Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: William ‘Ricky’ McCormick

ELLERBE — William Richard “Ricky” McCormick, 65, of Ellerbe, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at his home. Ricky was born Sept. 27, 1957 in Montgomery County, a son of the late Frank and Nancy Marie Simmons McCormick. He worked with Clark...
ELLERBE, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: James Calvin Hodges

ROCKINGHAM — James Calvin “J.C.” Hodges Sr., 89, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1933 in Richmond County, son of the late James Bethea Hodges and Alma Smith Hodges. Mr. Hodges worked for CSX Railroad as a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: James Clifford Covington

ROCKINGHAM — James Clifford Covington, 82, of Rockingham, passed on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Cora Lee Kelly

HOFFMAN — Cora Lee Kelly, 78, of Hoffman, passed on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Hoffman Recreational Complex, 106 Thompson St., Hoffman, interment at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemtery. Public viewing will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, noon...
HOFFMAN, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker

ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
ELLERBE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Vigil to remember newborn found near East Rockingham tracks

ROCKINGHAM — A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend to remember a newborn infant who was found dead near the railroad tracks in East Rockingham last week. “We are coming together as a community to show this beautiful baby boy how much we love him and we wanna keep him alive within our hearts,” James McDougald, who goes by Gone Nye on Facebook, said in a post Monday afternoon.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Body found in Lee County home

SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County authorities found a body Thursday in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, sheriff’s deputies found human remains in the Osgood community. On Friday, crime scene tape surrounded a home along Farrell Road. "It is scary because it's a lot of...
LEE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18

After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
CARTHAGE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Domestic dispute leaves one dead, one critical

Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside Pinebluff Monday that left one person dead and one person in critical condition following an argument. The first responders were called to the man and woman’s home in the 200 block of Whippoorwill Lane, off Thunder road, just after 4 p.m.
PINEBLUFF, NC

