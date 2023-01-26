Read full article on original website
Related
OBITUARY: Caerus Leverne Covington
HAMLET — Caerus Leverne Covington, 31, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 105 Lake Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
OBITUARY: William ‘Ricky’ McCormick
ELLERBE — William Richard “Ricky” McCormick, 65, of Ellerbe, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at his home. Ricky was born Sept. 27, 1957 in Montgomery County, a son of the late Frank and Nancy Marie Simmons McCormick. He worked with Clark...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: James Calvin Hodges
ROCKINGHAM — James Calvin “J.C.” Hodges Sr., 89, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1933 in Richmond County, son of the late James Bethea Hodges and Alma Smith Hodges. Mr. Hodges worked for CSX Railroad as a...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: James Clifford Covington
ROCKINGHAM — James Clifford Covington, 82, of Rockingham, passed on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Cora Lee Kelly
HOFFMAN — Cora Lee Kelly, 78, of Hoffman, passed on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Hoffman Recreational Complex, 106 Thompson St., Hoffman, interment at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemtery. Public viewing will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, noon...
OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker
ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
Vigil to remember newborn found near East Rockingham tracks
ROCKINGHAM — A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend to remember a newborn infant who was found dead near the railroad tracks in East Rockingham last week. “We are coming together as a community to show this beautiful baby boy how much we love him and we wanna keep him alive within our hearts,” James McDougald, who goes by Gone Nye on Facebook, said in a post Monday afternoon.
Richmond County awarded $20k in emergency food and shelter funds
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Richmond County has been chosen to receive $20,696 for Phase 40 supplementing the county’s emergency food and shelter programs.
borderbelt.org
He occupied an NC newspaper 35 years ago to protest corruption. Now he has more to say
This story is a collaboration between the Border Belt Independent and The Assembly. Eddie Hatcher insisted he had proof of corruption in the sheriff’s office he wanted to bring to light. Timothy Jacobs had passion and a willingness to die. Together, Hatcher, then 30, and Jacobs, 19, crafted a...
Wife of Fort Bragg soldier convicted of murdering girlfriend speaks to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of a man sentenced to life in prison spoke for the first time with WRAL News on Monday. Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested in October of 2022 for killing his girlfriend, Akeila Ware, and her unborn child. At the time, and to this day, he is married to Briana Dargan, who said she is still trying to understand what happened to her family.
WRAL
Sheriff: Body found in Lee County home
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County authorities found a body Thursday in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, sheriff’s deputies found human remains in the Osgood community. On Friday, crime scene tape surrounded a home along Farrell Road. "It is scary because it's a lot of...
‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in Rockingham
Detectives sent the baby boy's body to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh, where they'll draw DNA to try and figure out who the mother is and why she abandoned her baby boy near the railroad tracks.
New horror film 'Devil's Stomping Ground' based on a Chatham County legend
If you're looking for something a little spooky to do this Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the new film "The Devil's Stomping Ground."
Man shot in the back in Scotland County, flown to hospital, deputies say
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the back Sunday in Scotland County, according to deputies. The man was flown to a hospital after being shot in the lower back on Main Street in Gibson, deputies said. No information about his condition was immediately available. No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s […]
Closed Village Station restaurant in Lumberton demolished
LUMBERTON — The Village Station restaurant, in operation for 45 years and shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being demolished, a
Objects tied to mother sought after baby’s body found by rail tracks
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Photos of objects believed to be associated with the mother of a baby whose body was found alongside railroad tracks last week were released Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. ‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in Rockingham A heater box and two towels were found […]
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
WMBF
Family, community mourns victims killed in Robeson County triple homicide
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - Saturday marked a time to mourn for the small town of Red Springs. Residents gathered at the community basketball court to remember three people killed in a shooting earlier this week. MORE COVERAGE | Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18
After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
sandhillssentinel.com
Domestic dispute leaves one dead, one critical
Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside Pinebluff Monday that left one person dead and one person in critical condition following an argument. The first responders were called to the man and woman’s home in the 200 block of Whippoorwill Lane, off Thunder road, just after 4 p.m.
Comments / 0