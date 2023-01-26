Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NBA referees admit to ‘gut-wrenching’ mistake in Lakers-Celtics game as Dennis Schröder calls for officials to be fined
The fallout from the egregious no-call in the final second of Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers game and the Boston Celtics shows no sign of ending, with the official NBA Referees Twitter account admitting to the error on Sunday. “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes,” the union...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Where could pro sports expand next? 12 cities that are ripe for new teams
Where could pro sports expand next? 12 cities that are ripe for new teams. Construction of the Los Angeles stadium. As long as major sports leagues have been around, so have talks of expansion. Over the years, MLB grew from 16 to 30 teams; the NFL went from 14 to 32; the NBA expanded from 11 to 30; the NHL jumped from six to 32; and most recently, MLS blossomed from 10 to 29 clubs.
Insults, tee throwing and lawsuits: Rory McIlroy wins round 1 in feud with Patrick Reed
Golf has had many rivalries — Jack Nicklaus vs. Lee Trevino and Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson to name but two — but few have the drama and intrigue that is defining the current feud between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. McIlroy pipped Reed to victory in an...
‘I’m just here for the comments’: Empire State Building riles New Yorkers after celebrating Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles’ win
The Empire State Building was lit in green and white to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory in the NFC Championship game on Sunday — a decision that’s sparked a bit of a backlash in the Big Apple. The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl for the first...
