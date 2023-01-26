Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S. Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In …. Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S. Working as a dispatcher for 911 is an incredible and stressful line of work. It can be an emotional rollercoaster. How do dispatchers stay calm and manage the stress of the job? ABC4's Brian Carlson finds out on this edition of Behind the Badge.

UTAH STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO