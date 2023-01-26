ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

First Look: French-Asian Bakery Tours les Jours Opens First Ohio Location

Pastry wonderland exists and it can be found on Olentangy River Road. Tours les Jours has arrived in Columbus, taking up residence in the University City development at 2851 Olentangy River Rd. It’s the first location in the state for the international French-Asian bakery chain. Founded in South Korea in...
The Confluence Cast: Eastland Mall

Eastland Mall, once a thriving hub of retail activity in Columbus, has closed its doors for good. Historian Doug Motz takes a look back at the history of the mall and examines its impact on the local community, the retail industry, and the city as a whole. We also discuss the political fights that have always followed developments in Columbus and the need to look at the plan for the neighborhood now that Eastland is gone.
One Hour Road Trip: The Magickal World of Mount Vernon

There are very few things I enjoy more than getting suggestions for places to visit. Sure, I have a long list of things I want to see, do and experience in this lifetime. But when someone suggests to me that I check out something I’ve never heard of before, I tend to jump up and pay attention.
Westland Mall to be Demolished

A state program dedicated to demolishing vacant and blighted structures will be utilized to finally tear down Westland Mall. Last week, Governor Mike DeWine announced the latest group of properties that would be demolished as a part of the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The program, which was created...
Expansion of Gahanna’s Creekside District Moving Forward

Gahanna’s Creekside District, which is slated for major redevelopment, will face the demolition phase in the second half of this year—so long as everything goes according to plan. There are a number of boxes to be checked first, including public engagement, finalizing plans and reaching agreements. Construction would...
