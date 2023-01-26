ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Caerus Leverne Covington

HAMLET — Caerus Leverne Covington, 31, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 105 Lake Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: James Calvin Hodges

ROCKINGHAM — James Calvin “J.C.” Hodges Sr., 89, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1933 in Richmond County, son of the late James Bethea Hodges and Alma Smith Hodges. Mr. Hodges worked for CSX Railroad as a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker

ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
ELLERBE, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
WRAL

Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting

The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional

HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18

After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
CARTHAGE, NC
richmondobserver

2 charged in attempted vehicle break-in at Sycamore Lodge

DERBY — A Hoke County man and an unidentified juvenile are accused of trying to break into vehicles at a private camping resort. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Lodge around 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in reference to a call of attempted break-ins.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC

