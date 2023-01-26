Read full article on original website
Related
OBITUARY: Caerus Leverne Covington
HAMLET — Caerus Leverne Covington, 31, of Hamlet, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Zion Church, 105 Lake Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: James Calvin Hodges
ROCKINGHAM — James Calvin “J.C.” Hodges Sr., 89, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1933 in Richmond County, son of the late James Bethea Hodges and Alma Smith Hodges. Mr. Hodges worked for CSX Railroad as a...
OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker
ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in Rockingham
Detectives sent the baby boy's body to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh, where they'll draw DNA to try and figure out who the mother is and why she abandoned her baby boy near the railroad tracks.
Moore County sheriff IDs woman airlifted with gunshot wound after ‘domestic’ shooting
Moore County authorities say a shooting that resulted in a woman being airlifted to a hospital is being investigated as a domestic incident.
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
WRAL
Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting
The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional
HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18
After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
richmondobserver
2 charged in attempted vehicle break-in at Sycamore Lodge
DERBY — A Hoke County man and an unidentified juvenile are accused of trying to break into vehicles at a private camping resort. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Lodge around 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in reference to a call of attempted break-ins.
richmondobserver
RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at North Carolina car dealership
Deputy's hunch turns into Indian Trail dealership arrest.
cbs17
Robbins man charged with setting fire that destroyed a camper, Moore County sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robbins man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a suspicious February structure fire in Moore County. On Feb. 18, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious fire in the High Falls area which resulted in the destruction of a camper.
Deputies seek identity of couple seen in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two people. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of an unknown male and female who were reportedly seen walking in the area of South Street and 9th Avenue in East Rockingham. According to the social...
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Aberdeen man arrested for possession of meth, fentanyl: police
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop, according to Southern Pines police.
NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
Comments / 0