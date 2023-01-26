Dr. Moogega “Moo” Cooper, an astronomer and lead planetary protection engineer for Mars 2020, will speak at UNC Pembroke on Feb. 21. The talk will be held at Upchurch Auditorium at the Thomas School of Business, beginning at 7 p.m. Her visit is part of the 2022-2023 UNCP Distinguished Speaker Series and is free for students with a UNCP ID. Admission is $10 for the general public. For tickets, call 910-521-6482.

