richmondobserver
OBITUARY: James Calvin Hodges
ROCKINGHAM — James Calvin “J.C.” Hodges Sr., 89, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1933 in Richmond County, son of the late James Bethea Hodges and Alma Smith Hodges. Mr. Hodges worked for CSX Railroad as a...
Dr. Moo Cooper, real-life Guardian of the Galaxy, to speak at UNCP
Dr. Moogega “Moo” Cooper, an astronomer and lead planetary protection engineer for Mars 2020, will speak at UNC Pembroke on Feb. 21. The talk will be held at Upchurch Auditorium at the Thomas School of Business, beginning at 7 p.m. Her visit is part of the 2022-2023 UNCP Distinguished Speaker Series and is free for students with a UNCP ID. Admission is $10 for the general public. For tickets, call 910-521-6482.
RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
2 charged in attempted vehicle break-in at Sycamore Lodge
DERBY — A Hoke County man and an unidentified juvenile are accused of trying to break into vehicles at a private camping resort. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Lodge around 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in reference to a call of attempted break-ins.
Hamlet Police charge pair with trafficking meth
HAMLET — A man and woman are facing multiple drug charges, including meth trafficking, following an investigation in Hamlet. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers found and seized:. an unspecified quantity of clonazepam (Klonopin) 221 grams (7.79 ounces) of marijuana. 69.5 grams (2.45 ounces) of methamphetamine. a scoped...
