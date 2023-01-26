ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 8

Ceecee Sutton
4d ago

I got denied due to my SS being $1600 waited almost a year to hear that. I got rent no benefits for the disabled at all!! Texas is really hurting good people!

Reply
4
Penny Scott
5d ago

so how come they are not helping anyone then my application as been there for 7mouths still no help

Reply(2)
9
Mia W
4d ago

They only help if you're really really impoverish. if you're behind on bills due to sickness or other things going on, if you make over a certain amount, they won't help. Very sad.

Reply
2
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Financial assistance available for Xcel Energy bills

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently provided information on an additional resource through Texas Utility Help to financially assist customers with their electricity bills. “Inflation has really hit some of our customers hard, and we know they have struggled to find enough money to cover their expenses, including energy bills,” said Adrian […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs  Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
EL PASO, TX
keranews.org

Property tax deadline in Texas won’t move for bad weather

The bad weather Texans around the state are experiencing won't let people avoid penalties or interest if their payments are late. “The Tax Code does not allow a waiver of penalty & interest due to weather conditions,” says an online notice from the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector. The good...
TEXAS STATE
inForney.com

Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Texans can qualify for help to pay utility bills

(KTEN)—The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is funneling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. The money is aimed at helping Texans who are struggling to pay utility bills. They can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. To qualify,...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Texans to Receive Rebates under $32.7 Billion Surplus Budget

Texas legislators are contemplating how to spend their $32.7 billion surplus budget. The Biennial Revenue Estimate has been projected to be $32.7 billion. This surplus budget was not anticipated when the current budget was drafted in the 2021 legislative session. State legislators now face a dilemma on how to spend it as they are tasked to create a two-year budget. Some want to use the surplus for property tax relief which would benefit homeowners who are feeling the pinch of increasing market values says Austin-American Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Kindness in action!

Today Tuesday, at 2:30 PM a truck driver heading westbound on I-20 to Fort-worth witnessed the kindness. Credit: Kenneth Muganga.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy