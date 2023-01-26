Read full article on original website
Ceecee Sutton
4d ago
I got denied due to my SS being $1600 waited almost a year to hear that. I got rent no benefits for the disabled at all!! Texas is really hurting good people!
4
Penny Scott
5d ago
so how come they are not helping anyone then my application as been there for 7mouths still no help
9
Mia W
4d ago
They only help if you're really really impoverish. if you're behind on bills due to sickness or other things going on, if you make over a certain amount, they won't help. Very sad.
2
Financial assistance available for Xcel Energy bills
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently provided information on an additional resource through Texas Utility Help to financially assist customers with their electricity bills. “Inflation has really hit some of our customers hard, and we know they have struggled to find enough money to cover their expenses, including energy bills,” said Adrian […]
thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller’s Office Awarded $363 Million in Federal Grants to Increase Access to Affordable, High-Speed Internet
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today his agency will receive $363 million in grants from the federal government to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses in Texas. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the award of $363.8 million for the Bringing...
keranews.org
What would property tax relief from the Legislature mean for Texas renters?
In a two-bedroom South Austin apartment, Maddie Hastings goes through the familiar routine of giving a tour. “Last year, I think I took about 350 leads and leased about 110 of those or so,” she told the Texas Standard. As an apartment locator coming up on 3 1/2 years...
Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
keranews.org
Property tax deadline in Texas won’t move for bad weather
The bad weather Texans around the state are experiencing won't let people avoid penalties or interest if their payments are late. “The Tax Code does not allow a waiver of penalty & interest due to weather conditions,” says an online notice from the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector. The good...
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
Texas Public Utility Commission Asking For Public’s Help With Power Issues
The winter weather is in full effect in Central Texas and around the state. With all the precautions many have taken, most will be able to handle the cold snap. However, there is always the unpredictable, and for that, we must watch for each other in the situation changes. With...
Vox
Clean energy is taking over the Texas grid. State officials are trying to stop it.
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Clean energy is rapidly rising on the Texas power grid, but...
NM Cannabis Dispensary’s Message to Texas: “Legalize Marijuana”
As we approach the one year mark since recreational marijuana became legal in the state of New Mexico, it's a great time to mention that marijuana is ILLEGAL medically, or recreationally, in the state of Texas. There are legal New Mexico dispensaries in Sunland Park, Anthony, Chaparral and Las Cruces...
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
Groups protest proposal to block some foreign citizens from buying property in Texas
People gathered in downtown Dallas on Sunday to protest two bills filed in the Texas State Senate. The measures, if passed, would block citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
KTEN.com
Texans can qualify for help to pay utility bills
(KTEN)—The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is funneling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. The money is aimed at helping Texans who are struggling to pay utility bills. They can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. To qualify,...
KENS 5
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
Texas Utility Help expands services for homeowners and renters
The money can be used to pay off all past-due balances and up to $2,400 of future payments for utilities.
orangeandbluepress.com
Texans to Receive Rebates under $32.7 Billion Surplus Budget
Texas legislators are contemplating how to spend their $32.7 billion surplus budget. The Biennial Revenue Estimate has been projected to be $32.7 billion. This surplus budget was not anticipated when the current budget was drafted in the 2021 legislative session. State legislators now face a dilemma on how to spend it as they are tasked to create a two-year budget. Some want to use the surplus for property tax relief which would benefit homeowners who are feeling the pinch of increasing market values says Austin-American Statesman.
KHOU
Texas Kindness in action!
Today Tuesday, at 2:30 PM a truck driver heading westbound on I-20 to Fort-worth witnessed the kindness. Credit: Kenneth Muganga.
fox26houston.com
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
KHOU
