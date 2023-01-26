Gateway officials discuss potential for pre-K program in Monroeville

Gateway School District officials have discussed the possibility of implementing a pre-kindergarten program for 2023-24.

The program, free for children to attend, would be separate from the high school’s preschool class, which is part of the family and consumer science curriculum.

Instead, the new offering would take place under the auspices of Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts, a Department of Education program for children between 3 years old and the entry age for kindergarten.

For Gateway, the estimated startup cost is $260,500 for a full-day program with 20 students, the maximum allowed for a class by one teacher assisted by an aide, according to Guy Rossi, assistant superintendent. Half-day classes also are an option, and whatever the district institutes has the potential of being covered by a Pre-K Counts grant.

Rossi provided an overview of the program during the school board’s virtually conducted January Building and Grounds Committee meeting, stressing the need to move quickly on preparations if pre-kindergarten is to be in place for the next academic year. A key component, he said, is recruiting students:

“We know that parents right now are planning for the fall. They’re looking for preschools. And so if we wait, we could potentially lose a few of the families.”

Children in families earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level are eligible.

Regarding possible financing for a Gateway program, the period to apply for Pre-K Counts grants begins in March and runs through mid-May. Applications must include a needs assessment and comprehensive information in aspects such as budgeting, curriculum resources, staffing and training.

Rossi said he expects the state to announce grant awards in August, just before the start of the new school year. He has no idea about how much Gateway could receive, but provided some other districts’ awards — Aliquippa, $400,000; Allegheny Valley, $150,000; and Pittsburgh Public Schools, $300,000 — predicated, by his understanding, on $5,000 per half-day student and $10,000 per full-day student.

Gateway educators involved in the Pre-K Counts planning process visited Allegheny Valley and Hempfield school districts for firsthand looks at their programs. They also have discussed a possible location for Gateway’s program, with considerations of using the Moss Side Middle School building after it closes, along with University Park Elementary School and the high school.

Meetings with kindergarten teachers have generated a positive response, according to Rossi.

“We absolutely believe there would be a benefit to those kids,” he said. “The transition from pre-K to K would be seamless, we believe, for those students.”

He has viewed six “Getting to Know PA Pre-K Counts” webinars and plans to attend a Feb. 22 in-person meeting scheduled for Feb. 22 to receive more details about the application process.

Rossi presented three options for Gateway:

• Plan for pre-kindergarten program, but proceed only if the state awards a grant.

• Proceed regardless of a grant award and use district funds.

• Postpone planning altogether “at this point.”

During the virtually conducted committee meeting, school board member Valerie Warning expressed support for Pre-K Counts, and she stated in an email: “This program is much needed for the benefit of our students.”

Although those participating in the committee session spoke about plans to continue the discussion during the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 17, no one addressed the topic that evening. A board study session is scheduled for Feb. 14 and the next regular meeting, Feb. 21.

For a video of the Jan. 12 Building and Grounds Committee meeting, visit youtu.be/BUTLC9LsUvo.