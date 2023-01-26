ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Scarlet Nation

FSU will pay $1.9 million in guarantees to Southern Miss, North Alabama

Florida State will pay just under $2 million for a pair of home, guarantee games for the 2023 season. Southern Miss will receive a $1.5 million guarantee for the game on Sept. 9, which is a Saturday but will be a short week for the Seminoles following a Sunday game against LSU in Orlando to kick off the 2023 season. The game contract was signed by both schools in June 2019.
Scarlet Nation

2023 Florida State football schedule released

Even though the 2022 Florida State football season concluded just over a month ago, all eyes are already turned to the 2023 season. That's especially true this year where the Seminoles are being projected as a preseason top five or top 10 team for 2023 thanks to a number of key returning pieces from their 10-win 2022 team.
Scarlet Nation

Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game set for April 15

Florida State has officially announced the date for its 2023 spring game, which it is calling the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase. The Seminoles will conclude spring practice with the exhibition inside Doak Campbell Stadium on April 15 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra, per an ESPN release. Ticket information has not yet been provided, with FSU saying that more information about the weekend will be announced soon.
Scarlet Nation

2023 LB Dylan Brown-Turner commits to FSU

As expected, class of 2023 linebacker prospect Dylan Brown-Turner from Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff High committed to Florida State on Monday afternoon. Brown-Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was committed to North Texas until Monday morning. His decommitted from UNT and commitment to FSU come on the heels of his official visit to FSU this past weekend.
Scarlet Nation

Seminole Sidelines: Instant reaction to FSU's 2023 schedule

Some early thoughts from Osceola publisher Jerry Kutz, senior writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante as the Florida State 2023 football schedule was set Monday night. - We go month by month with big picture thoughts on how the schedule shapes up for FSU. - We discuss why FSU-Clemson...
