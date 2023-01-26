Florida State has officially announced the date for its 2023 spring game, which it is calling the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase. The Seminoles will conclude spring practice with the exhibition inside Doak Campbell Stadium on April 15 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra, per an ESPN release. Ticket information has not yet been provided, with FSU saying that more information about the weekend will be announced soon.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO