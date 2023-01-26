Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Teen found with gun at Theodore High School on Monday taken into custody
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center Monday morning for bringing a gun to Theodore High School, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the school at 6201 Swedetown Road around 10 a.m. Monday. School officials had detained the boy after finding...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for 2 men in connection with motel burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly broke into a motel room and took money and belongings from the occupants. Officers responded to the Crest Motel, 4421 Government Blvd., around 11:36 p.m. Monday in connection to a burglary report. According to police, a known male suspect and an unknown male suspect unlawfully entered the victims’ room. The known male suspect demanded money and belongings at knifepoint and assaulted the victims, then fled the scene on foot, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
6 vehicles hit by gunfire, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after six vehicles were struck by gunfire on Monday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Caton Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired. Police found that five vehicles in front of the victim’s residence were struck by gunfire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Release of hundreds of ADOC inmates on hold due to lack of victim notification
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The release of hundreds of Alabama Department of Corrections inmates is on hold temporarily because the victims in their cases have not yet been notified, they are being released early. A new law allowing the release was supposed to go into effect Tuesday releasing nearly 400...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Mobile woman lured shooting victim into van to set up robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman charged with helping to set up a robbery that led to a fatal shooting last year lured the victim from a Tillman’s Corner motel room, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Detective Rory Graves, of the Mobile Police Department, said surveillance video from the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Violent crime numbers trending down after 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine is disputing a study from MoneyGeek that lists Mobile as the second most dangerous city in America behind St. Louis. “That article is also misleading. That article says for 2023 these are the most violent cities. The last data you collected was in 2021,” said Prine.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile plans new training center for police, fire-rescue workers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday voted for a nearly $1 million contract with a company to design a new public safety training center for police and fire-rescue recruits. Goodwyn Mills Cawood will received $997,207 for the design and construction administration of the facility. Public Safety Director...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead in Escambia County shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for drivers after motorcyclist ran over multiple times on I-10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for drivers who ran over a man’s body after a motorcycle crash Monday morning on the interstate. Police say the drivers may not even know they hit 29-year-old Christopher Means after he was thrown from his motorcycle. Police don’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired near Holloway Elementary School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple shots were fired near Holloway Elementary School on Stanton Road around 1:45 p.m., according to police. Shell casings were found at Caton Avenue and Hart Avenue, directly behind the school, and a car at a nearby home was struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers were...
WKRG
Death of Mobile County Judge latest wrinkle in family’s long wait in court
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man murdered in Mobile two and a half years ago is still waiting for justice. 25-year-old Jamir Hannah was shot and killed at Avalon Plaza Apartments in the summer of 2020. Even before COVID, the court side of Government Plaza wasn’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man seriously injured in stabbing, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man allegedly cut his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her current boyfriend multiple times Monday morning, seriously injuring him, according to police. Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Anders Lane around 6:45 a.m. Monday. Police said the victim’s ex-boyfriend unlawfully entered the victim’s home and threatened her and her current boyfriend with a knife. The man then cut the victim and stabbed her current boyfriend multiple times before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Night to Shine 2023 at Dayspring Baptist Church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Event Name: Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. About the event: Unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs ages 14 & up. Host: Dayspring Baptist Church. Event Date: 2/10/23. Time: 6p-9p Location: 2200 Cody Rd.,...
WALA-TV FOX10
One arrested in Foley for domestic violence
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Foley for domestic violence after firing two shots into a residence that had children inside, according to police. Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Orange Avenue regarding shots fired. According to police, they discovered Julian Antione Tolbert,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Nelly concert will be alcohol free, expect extra police presence on parade nights
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Residents in the port city are ready to let the good times roll with the city’s first Mardi Gras parade this Friday. “We’ve been down here all my life,” said Paul Williams. “We’re pretty excited.”. The first Friday of the season will...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Convicted robber from Mobile asks federal judge to order ‘compassionate release’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a five-year federal prison sentence for robbing a Circle K and a Waffle House has asked a judge for a “compassionate release” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayzell Jackson, who pleaded guilty in September 2021 to affecting interstate commerce, asserted that...
