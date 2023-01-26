Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Commonwealth, JPMorgan Chase to Examine Effect of Emerging Tech on Financially Vulnerable Americans
Commonwealth and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) announced the next phase of their collaboration to address “the challenges and opportunities that emerging technologies present for advancing the financial lives of US workers earning low and moderate incomes, who are disproportionately Black, Latinx, and women-led households.”. This project will “advance the strategic...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Lists Hedge Fund Asia Genesis
Digital securities exchange ADDX has listed another alternative asset on its marketplace. The most recent offering is for the hedge fund Asia Genesis. According to ADDX, Asia Genesis is an Asia-focused macro hedge fund that aims to provide both capital preservation and positive annual compounding. Net return for 2022 was reported at +15.3%. The fund is said to trade exclusively in highly liquid exchange-listed futures and options. There is a monthly redemption option with no lock-in periods.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech UK Report: Funding Sinks in 2022
A new report indicates that Fintech funding declined in 2022 as the sector was impacted by a challenging market. According to Tracxn, private Fintech firms in the UK raised a total of $11.2 billion in 2022, a drop of 13% from the year prior. In 2021, Fintechs raised $12.9 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across...
crowdfundinsider.com
Inscribe Secures $25M in Funding to Combat Financial Fraud with AI
Groceries, transportation, relationships, entertainment, and more are all now “available at the swipe of a smartphone,” the team at Inscribe notes in a blog post. Buyers have come “to not only enjoy — but expect — frictionless interactions that provide instant gratification.” Fast response times are “no longer a perk; they’re the most important attribute of the customer experience,” Inscribe writes in a recent update.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Council for Innovation Comments on White House Crypto Statement, RFI Issued on Digital Assets
On Friday, the White House posted a statement on crypto and the administration’s policy pertaining to digital asset innovation. In recent months, multiple crypto firms have filed for bankruptcy and an algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD, ended up not being very stable – destroying holder value. Earlier statements emanating from the Biden White House appeared to embrace digital asset innovation but the recent comment appears to pump the brakes on crypto as fears of contagion spilling into traditional financial services increase. On the same day, the US Federal Reserve Board issued a policy statement cautioning banks on their activities regarding crypto in what appeared to be a coordinated policy announcement.
crowdfundinsider.com
Worldline Introduces Buland Bharat Digital Payments Suite for a More Inclusive India
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a key player focused on payments services, announced the launch of its Buland Bharat digital payments suite, which is designed specially “keeping in mind the needs and wants of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.”. The Buland Bharat digital payments suite is “in line with...
crowdfundinsider.com
Framework Ventures Leads $4.91M Seed Round for Asset Reality, the Solution for Crypto Asset Recovery
Asset Reality, the end-to-end solution for digital asset recovery, has raised $4.91 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm “known for its early entry into decentralized finance (DeFi).”. The investment round also “saw participation from TechStars; The Fund (who previously backed blockchain analytic...
crowdfundinsider.com
OneSpan to Acquire Blockchain Tech Provider ProvenDB to Bring Secure Vaulting to Future of Digital Transactions
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, announced that it has agreed to acquire ProvenDB, an Australia-based startup that delivers secure storage and vaulting for documents based on blockchain technology, “to provide an industry-leading trust model for high assurance contracts and documents.”. ProvenDB will “extend the capabilities...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Okcoin Introduces New Unified Account and Latest API Version
On January 6, 2023, Okcoin launched its new Unified Account and API v5 (they skipped v4 since some of their users consider the number “4” bad luck). Okcoin is excited to share “this upgraded, more seamless trading experience with a select group of users.”. Over the next...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Processing Services (GPS) Appoints Former Visa Exec Jim McCarthy to Lead Product Development
Global Processing Services (GPS), a global payments technology platform, announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will “lead GPS’ global commercial and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Thailand based Insurtech Eazy Digital Secures $850K via Seed Round
Eazy Digital, a Thai insurtech startup that provides digital platforms for insurance companies, has raised US$850,000 in an oversubscribed seed funding round. The investment round was “led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures, Wing Vasiksiri, and Sasin Bangkok Venture Club.”. Eazy Digital is a platform that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Expert Predicts Alex Mashinsky, Former Celsius CEO, Will Go To Prison for a Long Time
“The business model Celsius advertised and sold to its customers was not the business that Celsius actually operated.” – Court Document, Filed January 31, 2023. Celsius, one of the first big crypto firms to fail and file for bankruptcy protection, continues to meander its way through the US bankruptcy court, Southern District of New York. Today, an enormous document was filed by examiner Shoba Pillay, who was tasked with investigating and reporting on Celsius’ activity before it went bust, including allegations that Celsius was a Ponzi scheme.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Paysend Remains Focused on Making Financial Services an Enabler to Business Growth
Large enterprises today are facing significant macroeconomic uncertainty across the world, according to an update from Paysend. Alexander Budyakov, Enterprise Business Executive, Paysend, notes that the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic continues “to disrupt markets and supply chains whilst inflationary pressures and fluctuating currency markets are complicating cross-border trade.”
crowdfundinsider.com
EGERIE Raises €30M to Help Execs Quantify the Financial Impact of Cyber Risks
Protecting and insuring against cyber risks are priorities for all companies and organizations. French cybersecurity firm EGERIE has raised 30 million euro, from investors with expertise in insurance and cybersecurity (Tikehau Capital, Open CNP, Banque des Territoires and TIIN Capital) in order “to help executives analyse and quantify the financial risks of cyber-attacks.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Guardz Raises $10 Million in Round Led by Hanaco Ventures, iAngels Joins in
Guardz, a cybersecurity and insurance platform for small businesses, has emerged from stealth, announcing a $10 million Seed round. According to a note from Guardz, the round was led by Hanaco Ventures with the notable participation of online investment platform iAngels. Other investors include GKFF Ventures and Cyverse Capital. iAngels provides smaller investors access to interesting early-stage firms with a minimum investment of $10,000. Founded in 2014, iAngels reports 24 profitable exits and $400 million in AUM.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintechs Brace for Soaring Financial Crime – Cyber, Tax Fraud, Environmental Crime Top Concerns: Report
As war continues to rage in Ukraine and inflation impacts the economy, fintechs and digital banks expect the subsequent global economic downturn “to drive a rise in financial crime – and they’re staffing up their financial crime prevention teams.”. A new survey by ComplyAdvantage, a financial crime...
crowdfundinsider.com
Twitter Wants to Provide Payments and it Should
Multiple reports today indicate that Elon Musk wants to incorporate payments as a service within Twitter. The initial source of information was an article published in the FT today that indicated Musk would start with fiat currencies and perhaps add cryptocurrency in the future. Twitter is apparently seeking regulatory approval in various jurisdictions to pursue its ambition to become a social Fintech and digital wallet.
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Acquires Power Finance
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced the acquisition of Power Finance, a credit card management platform. Marqeta said in a public statement that it aims to boost its capabilities and leadership in the business of modern card issuing. Marqeta said the purchase is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023.
crowdfundinsider.com
Impact Investor Bamboo Capital Exits Investment in Banco W
Bamboo Capital, a VC impact investor, has exited its investment in Banco W based in Colombia, according to a note from the firm. Banco W S.A. is a regulated entity authorized by the Financial Superintendency of Colombia, created in 2011. Banco W aims to promote financial inclusion by providing financial services, including microfinance supporting SMEs.
Comments / 0