South Euclid, OH

cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing for 2 weeks, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 42-year-old Cleveland woman who has not been heard from for two weeks, according to the police report. Police say Latonya Woods was reported missing Monday and is considered endangered. A welfare check was called Monday where it was reported nobody...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 4500 block of Granada Blvd. Warrensville Heights said a resident called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a motionless female...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula police search for missing 21-year-old man since Jan. 23

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who is missing. According to police, Manuel Maldonado was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 23. Maldonado’s family said he was in the area of Ninth Street near the harbor....
ASHTABULA, OH
cleveland19.com

51-year-old man nearly carjacked in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man reported to Akron police that he was nearly carjacked Monday night while dropping someone off. Police said around 8:15 p.m., the man was dropping off a passenger in the 400 block of Cornell Street when two unknown men approached him on foot. The...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barber is taking his trimmers on the go, and giving out haircuts at underserved schools. Cleveland barber Waverly Willis describes a barber shop as a place where people can confide in each other. “Every little kid wants to look fresh,” said Willis. Willis is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man armed with handgun robs Family Dollar in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A man threatened a manager with a handgun during the robbery of a Family Dollar store in East Akron, police say. The robbery occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the store located on the corner of Archwood Avenue and South Arlington Street. A worker at the store tells police the suspect was seen stuffing electronic merchandise into his pockets.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Auburn Township fire heavily damages home

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
AKRON, OH

