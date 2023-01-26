Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman missing for 2 weeks, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 42-year-old Cleveland woman who has not been heard from for two weeks, according to the police report. Police say Latonya Woods was reported missing Monday and is considered endangered. A welfare check was called Monday where it was reported nobody...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 4500 block of Granada Blvd. Warrensville Heights said a resident called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a motionless female...
cleveland19.com
Ashtabula police search for missing 21-year-old man since Jan. 23
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who is missing. According to police, Manuel Maldonado was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 23. Maldonado’s family said he was in the area of Ninth Street near the harbor....
cleveland19.com
51-year-old man nearly carjacked in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man reported to Akron police that he was nearly carjacked Monday night while dropping someone off. Police said around 8:15 p.m., the man was dropping off a passenger in the 400 block of Cornell Street when two unknown men approached him on foot. The...
cleveland19.com
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barber is taking his trimmers on the go, and giving out haircuts at underserved schools. Cleveland barber Waverly Willis describes a barber shop as a place where people can confide in each other. “Every little kid wants to look fresh,” said Willis. Willis is...
Man armed with handgun robs Family Dollar in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A man threatened a manager with a handgun during the robbery of a Family Dollar store in East Akron, police say. The robbery occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the store located on the corner of Archwood Avenue and South Arlington Street. A worker at the store tells police the suspect was seen stuffing electronic merchandise into his pockets.
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Road rage incident begins in Cleveland, ends in Strongsville: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Jan. 13, a driver called police regarding a road rage incident that began in Cleveland. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
Victim carjacked outside of Garfield Heights senior living facility, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police say a 71-year-old woman was carjacked Saturday outside a senior living facility. According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Jennings on Granger Road. As of Tuesday, police said there are no arrests. The victim received a minor injury during...
cleveland19.com
Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for something delicious and fried. As a result, I decided to head to the Westlake location of Mochinut, a franchise that is known for their mochi donuts, a unique kind of donut made with rice flour.
‘You Ain’t No Big Man’: Videos Show Disparities in Cleveland Police Response to Kids in Crisis
This story is a joint project of the nonprofit The Marshall Project - Cleveland and Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join the free mailing lists for Eye on Ohio or The Marshall Project, as this helps provide more public service reporting. An ambulance was...
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
cleveland19.com
Auburn Township fire heavily damages home
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
cleveland19.com
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month. Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43. Cleveland...
