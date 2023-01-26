ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota’s Big Olaf ice cream company ordered to pay $4 million to family of woman who died

By James A. Jones Jr.
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITPEo_0kSL6Lm000

A federal judge this week ordered Big Olaf Creamery LLC of Sarasota to pay $4 million in damages to the family of an Illinois woman who died from listeria.

U.S. District Judge William F. Jung of the Middle District of Florida ordered Big Olaf to pay $3 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

Mary Katherine Billman, who was visiting her daughter in Sarasota, died Jan. 29, 2022 —11 days after eating Big Olaf ice cream in a Sarasota parlor, according to a lawsuit filed in 2022.

The Centers for Disease Control announced July 2 that preliminary results of their investigation showed the outbreak originating at Big Olaf.

Eventually, the number of people who were known to have been sickened by the outbreak totaled 28, with 27 requiring hospitalization across 11 states.

On Nov. 2, 2022, the CDC posted that the outbreak was over . The CDC said:

▪ The recalled ice cream was sold or served at Big Olaf retailers, restaurants, and senior homes in Florida, and in one location in Fredericksburg, Ohio.

▪ All flavors, lots, and expiration dates through June 30, 2022, of Big Olaf brand ice cream products have been recalled.

▪ Big Olaf brand ice cream was sold to consumers in plastic pint-size containers and plastic half gallon containers. The ice cream was sold to independent retail stores in plastic 2.5-gallon scoopable tubs.

“Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems,” the CDC said.

Samples from sick people were collected from Jan. 24, 2021, to Aug. 19, 2022. Sick people ranged in age from less than 1 to 92 years, with a median age of 62, and 50% were female. Of the 28 sick people, 27 were hospitalized. One death was reported from Illinois, the CDC said.

Seven illnesses were among pregnant people or newborns. One illness resulted in a pregnancy loss.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria . In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak,” the CDC said.

On July 13, Big Olaf voluntarily stopped production at its Sarasota facility, while the state simultaneously issued an order for sales of the ice cream to stop, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

The Herald was unable to contact Big Olaf Creamery LLC for comment on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port ranks as second fastest growing city in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port is the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a study by Quicken Loans. In April 2010, North Port had a population of about 57,000 As of July 2021, the city grew to approximately 80,000 people, US Census data shows. City Manager Jerome...
NORTH PORT, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do in Sarasota

Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex

The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Free drywall for Lee County residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house

MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
MULBERRY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police searching for missing woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
SARASOTA, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
5K+
Followers
78
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy