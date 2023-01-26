Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Mysterious Disappearance of Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Raises Alarm at Dallas ZooJeremy BrowerDallas, TX
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the FutureLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
starlocalmedia.com
See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store
Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina's first major hospital is on the way. Here's what to know
Progress is moving forward on the development of Celina’s first major hospital, and the economic impact is expected to be a boon to the city. The hospital, set to be located at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, represents a $200 million investment on the 46-acre site in Celina. The project is slated to include a five-story hospital and a medical office building. Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer with Methodist Health System, said the site includes enough land to continuously invest in the community over the next 20 years or more.
starlocalmedia.com
What to know in McKinney as winter weather continues into Tuesday
As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know. On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano provides afternoon update on winter storm conditions
Here is the latest winter weather update from the City of Plano as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:. City crews continue to sand bridges and intersections. The city urges residents not to drive if they can avoid it.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite cancels some services due to weather
As winter conditions continue Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department encourages all residents to avoid traveling through Wednesday. Those who must be on the roads, need to drive slow, watch for ice on the road and to give yourself plenty of time for driving, the department said.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call
The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco asks residents to stay off roads if possible as winter weather rolls into Tuesday
The city of Frisco has announced that a winter storm warning has been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday. "Stay off the roads if possible and anticipate hazardous road conditions if you must go out as even more ice and sleet are expected," the city stated. "Be safe Frisco!"
starlocalmedia.com
City of Allen says to not travel unless essential due to weather
The city of Allen has announced that road conditions are quickly deteriorating in the area as icy weather continues. "Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential, and be cautious when walking on paved surfaces, such as sidewalks and parking lots, to avoid the risk of falls," the city said.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Police Department respond to very few calls for crime during the week of Jan. 22
The Coppell Police Department responded to very few calls for crime the week of Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data. Four counts of theft happened last week with the first one...
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATED: Denton County closing facilities Monday and Tuesday due to anticipated inclement weather
This story has been updated with more information. Denton County is closing all facilities beginning at noon on Monday, Jan. 30, due to inclement weather following information from the National Weather Service (NWS).
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County closing facilities through Wednesday due to ongoing inclement weather
Denton County facilities will continue to be closed through Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather following information from the National Weather Service (NWS). An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Denton County for 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
starlocalmedia.com
Lock your vehicles! Thefts from motor vehicles continue to be an issue in Frisco
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple calls regarding burglary from a motor vehicle between Jan. 23-29, according to community crime map data. Data indicates the department responded to six calls for burglary from a motor vehicle, including:
starlocalmedia.com
9-5A Boys Basketball: Reedy tops Lone Star; Wakeland, Frisco roll
While the 9-5A title is looking more and more like it is Newman Smith’s to lose, the rest of the playoff picture is a cloudy one, with five teams separated by two games. Reedy (4-5) helped tighten things up on Friday with a 70-57 win over Lone Star (6-3).
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite police respond to 39 incidents, including 7 reports of assault in past week
The Mesquite Police Department has seen 39 incidents since Jan. 22. The department reported seven accounts of assault on the following days:
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete
Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to several counts of theft during the week of Jan. 22
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Three aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included...
starlocalmedia.com
Prestonwood head coach Jeff Clarkson wins 400th game as Lions eye state title
Since the turn of the new year, the Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team has been on a roll. Tuesday's 81-46 victory over Fort Worth Nolan marked the Lions' sixth in a row during an unbeaten month of January. All six wins have come by double digits.
Comments / 0