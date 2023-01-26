ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store

Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina's first major hospital is on the way. Here's what to know

Progress is moving forward on the development of Celina’s first major hospital, and the economic impact is expected to be a boon to the city. The hospital, set to be located at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, represents a $200 million investment on the 46-acre site in Celina. The project is slated to include a five-story hospital and a medical office building. Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer with Methodist Health System, said the site includes enough land to continuously invest in the community over the next 20 years or more.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

What to know in McKinney as winter weather continues into Tuesday

As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know. On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite cancels some services due to weather

As winter conditions continue Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department encourages all residents to avoid traveling through Wednesday. Those who must be on the roads, need to drive slow, watch for ice on the road and to give yourself plenty of time for driving, the department said.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call

The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Allen says to not travel unless essential due to weather

The city of Allen has announced that road conditions are quickly deteriorating in the area as icy weather continues. "Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential, and be cautious when walking on paved surfaces, such as sidewalks and parking lots, to avoid the risk of falls," the city said.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

9-5A Boys Basketball: Reedy tops Lone Star; Wakeland, Frisco roll

While the 9-5A title is looking more and more like it is Newman Smith’s to lose, the rest of the playoff picture is a cloudy one, with five teams separated by two games. Reedy (4-5) helped tighten things up on Friday with a 70-57 win over Lone Star (6-3).
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete

Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy