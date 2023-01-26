In a city flush with caviar and nearly smothered in coral-colored slabs of fresh uni, it’s remarkably easy to get swept up in the pure luxury of San Francisco dining. You can easily find a restaurant to ply you with a dozen courses scattered with shaved truffles and packed with wagyu beef. That’s part of what makes Flour + Water feel like a welcome reprieve. Through a combination of classic techniques and unexpected ingredients, the menu at this Mission District standard strikes a welcome balance between creativity and tradition, as best experienced through the restaurant’s legendary pasta tasting menu.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO