The Verge
ChatGPT’s creator made a free tool for detecting AI-generated text
OpenAI, the company behind DALL-E and ChatGPT, has released a free tool that it says is meant to “distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs.” It warns the classifier is “not fully reliable” in a press release and “should not be used as a primary decision-making tool.” According to OpenAI, it can be useful in trying to determine whether someone is trying to pass off generated text as something that was written by a person.
The Verge
Meta is testing members-only worlds for its social VR platform
Meta is starting to test members-only worlds in Horizon Worlds, its social VR platform, which will allow people to build curated worlds for a select community of users. These members-only worlds will offer something of a middle ground for creators on the platform. You can currently make public worlds for lots of people to go to, and the company is also testing what it calls personal spaces, which function like a private home in VR where you have tight control over who visits. Members-only worlds, on the other hand, are limited to 150 members and 25 concurrent visitors.
The Verge
Google is adding Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS later this year
Google says it’s planning to add Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS later this year making it easier for users to install the app and open files. ChromeOS already supports the Microsoft 365 and OneDrive Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), but there’s a promise of “new integration later this year on ChromeOS, making it easier to install the app and open files.”
The Verge
Twitter ends CoTweets, its collaborative posting feature
Twitter is shutting down CoTweets, its collaborative posting feature that was one of the last big product updates introduced before Elon Musk’s takeover. A notice was posted on Twitter’s help center announcing the end of the feature. CoTweets allowed two accounts to co-author posts that appeared simultaneously on...
The Verge
Instagram’s AIM-like text status feature is expanding to Europe and Japan
Instagram Notes, the social network’s recently launched text status feature that reminds me of the AOL Instant Messenger away messages of my youth, is expanding to the EU, UK, and Japan this week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced Monday. The rollout is beginning on Monday, spokesperson Christine Pai said in an email to The Verge.
The Verge
Microsoft’s post-layoffs Halo studio is smaller and switching to Unreal Engine
Halo developer 343 Industries lost at least 95 people due to Microsoft’s recent layoffs, and the studio is apparently switching from its proprietary Slipspace engine to Epic Games’ widely used Unreal Engine for future games, Bloomberg reports. The future of Halo has been somewhat up in the air...
The Verge
Custom build turns the Framework Laptop into a triple-screen powerhouse
The Framework Laptop has been a godsend for DIYers. Not only does the modular design allow for quick and easy repair, but the swappable mainboard is a robust platform for all sorts of bizarre builds. Tons of tinkerers have used the modular mainboard design to create their own cyberdeck designs. You don’t even need to buy the whole laptop to do it!
The Verge
Apple Music’s Replay 2023 playlist is here to track your favorite songs
Apple Music users who love having a playlist of their favorite songs rejoice: Apple has made the Replay 2023 playlist available, letting you see which songs you’ve listed to the most this year. The songs that are on it and their rankings will almost certainly change before the big replay roundup in December, but it’s nice to start using it now as a shortcut to playing music you know you’ll like.
The Verge
Meta’s Account Center came with a 2FA-defeating bug
Meta’s Accounts Center feature had a bug that let hackers brute force SMS two-factor authentication, allowing them to bypass the additional protection (via TechCrunch). The vulnerability, which Meta says it fixed in December, was reported by Nepalese security researcher Gtm Mänôz, who detailed the exploit in a Medium post earlier this month.
The Verge
Warner Bros. Discovery is putting a bunch of HBO Max’s canceled shows on other streaming services
As Warner Bros. Discovery has been canceling shows and gradually dismantling HBO Max over the past few months, CEO David Zaslav has insisted that the entertainment giant had a plan for all of that content beyond disappearing it for tax credits and to avoid paying royalties. Part of that plan, it seems, is to bring a lot of HBO Max’s shows back on other platforms with streaming partners like Roku and Tubi.
The Verge
Anker finally comes clean about its Eufy security cameras
First, Anker told us it was impossible. Then, it covered its tracks. It repeatedly deflected while utterly ignoring our emails. So shortly before Christmas, we gave the company an ultimatum: if Anker wouldn’t answer why its supposedly always-encrypted Eufy cameras were producing unencrypted streams — among other questions — we would publish a story about the company’s lack of answers.
The Verge
How to watch Samsung’s February Unpacked event
At this year’s Samsung’s new Unpacked event, the company is expected to introduce three new Galaxy S23 phones along with (rumor has it) up to five brand-new Galaxy Book laptops — and it is going to announce them at the first in-person Unpacked event since February 2020. So you can look forward to a good show as well as some very interesting devices. In fact, Samsung is so confident about its upcoming tech that, before the event even happens, it is offering a $50 credit to those who want to reserve one of the upcoming Galaxy phones or Galaxy Books.
