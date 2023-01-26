ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Pedro Pascal To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Guest Coldplay

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the Feb. 4 episode of the show, which will feature musical guest Coldplay . While the actor who stars in the new HBO drama based on the wildly popular action-adventure video game as well as Disney+’s The Mandalorian will be taking the stage at 8H for the first time, next month’s performance will mark Coldplay’s seventh go-round on SNL .

The pair join a 2023 run that has already included White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza and Sam Smith last weekend and Creed ‘s Michael Jordan and Lil Baby preparing to rock SNL this weekend.

Coldplay recently announced a new run of West Coast shows in September on their massive “Music of the Spheres” world tour while HBO’s apocalyptic pandemic drama has been a ratings juggernaut, with Sunday’s second episode up 22% (5.7 million viewers) over the 4 million fans who tuned in for the debut.

Smith turned heads last weekend with a dramatic pair of performances of songs from their upcoming album. For their third appearance as an SNL musical guest, the singer unleashed unforgettable live performances of chart-topper “Unholy” and the title track from their soon-to-be-released fourth album, Gloria , due out Friday (Jan. 27).

Smith opened with their smash hit “Unholy,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2022. Donning an extravagant fluffy pink dress, Smith belted out the opening lines of the song before sneaking in Kim Petras , who is featured on the track, to assist with her verse. For their second performance, the singer surprised with a guest appearance from Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone, who lounged on a gold-covered couch while Smith delivered their recently dropped single “Gloria.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Harry Styles to Perform on 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles will perform on the 2023 Grammy Awards, set for Sunday, Feb. 5. The announcement was made on Sunday (Jan. 29) during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game aired on CBS, the Grammys’ network since 1973. Related Harry Styles’ Pants Split Wide Open in the Crotch in Front of Jennifer Aniston During… 01/29/2023 Styles is nominated for six Grammys, including album, record and song of the year. These are his first nominations in Big Four categories. The Recording Academy made its first performers announcement on Wednesday (Jan. 25) – Lizzo, Bad...
Billboard

Coldplay Are Finishing Work on Their Next Album, ‘Moon Music’

If you thought all Coldplay were doing over the past year was selling out multiple nights at stadiums across the planet, think again. Singer Chris Martin revealed in an interview with Toronto’s City News that the group is nearing completion of the follow-up to their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music,” Martin told the outlet, “which is the second Music Of The Spheres volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.” And while the wait is a bummer, Martin added that Coldplay “might” start playing some of the songs live “at some point this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G & More

The Billboard Women in Music Awards are returning March 1, 2023, with Billboard honoring today’s most influential female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape. Emmy-winning writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the 2023 ceremony, which will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will honor Becky G with the Impact Award presented by American Express, Doechii with the Rising Star Award presented by Honda, Ivy Queen with the Icon Award, Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award, Latto with the Powerhouse Award, Lainey Wilson with the Rulebreaker Award, Lana Del Rey with the Visionary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’ Hits Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reigning for a second frame a week after it soared in at the summit, as it continues its dominance in both streaming and sales. Related SZA's 'SOS' Spends Seventh Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart 01/30/2023 Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” at No. 6 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on radio, reaching the top of the Radio Songs chart, and JVKE scores his first Hot 100 top 10 as “Golden Hour” rises from No. 11 to No. 10. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
Billboard

Austin Butler Salutes Baz Luhrmann at 2023 AARP Movies for Grownup Awards (Full Winners List)

Elvis was a double winner at AARP The Magazine’s 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which were presented at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday (Jan. 28). The movie won best time capsule, while Baz Luhrmann won best director. In presenting the award to Luhrmann, the film’s star Austin Butler said: “No matter what the subject is, his intent is to create art for audiences of all ages to enjoy together. The stories are specific, and his messages are universal.” Related Austin Butler Credits ‘Clairvoyant’ Vanessa Hudgens for 'Elvis' Role 01/29/2023 Elvis was nominated for eight Oscars last week, one of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. As it gains in streams, it notches the biggest worldwide streaming week for a soloist, and the second-greatest week overall, since the Global 200 began in September 2020. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 01/30/2023 The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world,...
Billboard

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Heading to No. 1 in U.K.

It’s shaping to be a glorious week for Sam Smith, as their fourth studio album Gloria (Capitol) leads the race for the U.K. chart crown. Gloria is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, following the Brit’s previous leaders In The Lonely Hour (from 2014) and The Thrill Of It All (2017). Featuring the No. 1 hit single “Unholy,” a collaboration with Kim Petras, Gloria leads the Official Chart Update. It’s the followup to 2020’s Love Goes, which peaked at No. 2 in Smith’s homeland. Smith isn’t the only artist eyeing a splashing debut. Bob Dylan is on...
Billboard

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Amethyst Gets Real About Dealing With ‘High School’ Drama While Filming

With every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race comes the long-awaited (for some contestants, long-feared) sewing challenge — and on season 15, the show decided to switch things up yet again. On last week’s episode (aired Friday, January 27), the 13 remaining queens were split into three fashion houses inspired by judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews, and tasked with turning unconventional home decor materials into runway-ready haute couture. For Luxx Noir London, the challenge proved to be nothing short of triumph when she earned her first win for creating zebra-print pants and a flowing silk top. But for...
Billboard

Jonas Brothers Announce ‘The Album’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame Unveiling: Here’s When It Arrives

A new Jonas Brothers album is officially on the way! The sibling act announced the release date for their new studio set, titled The Album, on Monday (Jan. 30). Related Joe Jonas Teases Jonas Brothers’ New Song 'Wings' From the Studio: 'I Don’t Care, I Just Want You… 01/30/2023 The big announcement came during the ceremony unveiling the JoBros’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next,” Nick Jonas said from the podium in downtown Los Angeles. “So with that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Muni Long Translates ‘Hrs & Hrs‘ Into Spanish for ‘Horas y Horas’

Muni Long released the Spanish version of her single “Hrs & Hrs” on Monday (Jan. 30) as part of her new Spotify Singles. With The Avila Brothers taking the reins on production, the Spanish-language track finds the rising R&B star asking, “¿Pero te puedo cantar…en español?” (i.e. “But can I sing to you…in Spanish?”) before launching into the sultry groove. Related Billboard Explains: Grammys Best New Artist Category 01/30/2023 “Lo tuyo, es mío, ahora/ Puedo hacer esto por horas/ Sentar y hablarte aquí por horas/ Regalarte unas rosas/ Nos bañamos en las olas/ De champaña y una cena/ Pero eres tu que me devoras,” she croons,...
Billboard

Flume Wins Triple J’s Hottest 100 Countdown With ‘Say Nothing’ Featuring MAY-A

For the second time, Flume has won triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown. The Australian electronic producer came in at No. 1 on the annual countdown with “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, one of 57 homegrown entries in the top 100. The Hottest 100 poll is an institution Down Under, one that triple j, a division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), has called the “world’s biggest musical democracy.” Though it no longer coincides with Australia Day, on Jan. 26 — a controversial date in the minds of a growing number of Australians — more than 2.4 million votes were cast for the countdown. Flume (real...
Billboard

Camilo & Camila Cabello’s ‘Ambulancia’ Music Video Drives Song to No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

After the release of Camilo and Camila Cabello‘s music video for “Ambulancia,” the collaboration returns to Billboard’s Feb. 4-dated Hot Trending Songs chart at No. 1. Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Jan. 20-26. “Ambulancia” was released Sept. 6, 2022, alongside Camilo’s full-length album De Adentro Pa Afuera....
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Another Week of ‘Flowers’ Atop Hot 100, Thanks Fans for ‘Connecting in Such a Positive Way’

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Feb. 4, 2023) after it previously soared in at the summit. To celebrate, the singer took to social media to share some film-style photos of herself dancing and having fun. “Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 around the world again this week,” she captioned the post. “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.” Cyrus first announced during her Miley’s New...
Billboard

Muni Long Is Still Wrapping Her Head Around 3 Grammy Nominations: ‘Everything That’s Happening Right Now Is Surreal’

Following her three Grammy nominations, Muni Long is feeling… well, she’s not so sure yet. “I think everything that’s happening right now is surreal,” she shared with Billboard R&B/hip-hop reporter Neena Rouhani in a new Billboard News video interview. “I definitely have a delayed reaction.” The “Hrs & Hrs” singer is up for three Grammys, including best new artist, best R&B song and best R&B performance for her breakout hit. “Watching the Grammys nominations on YouTube, I was like ‘yes!'” she exclaimed. “I was like, ‘I wonder when it’s gonna hit me?’ And then I just burst out crying for like five...
Billboard

Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’ Hits No. 1 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart

In its 40th week on the chart, Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” tops Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs survey for the first time, lifting from No. 2 to No. 1 on the ranking dated Feb. 4. “Orange” accumulated 17.2 million official U.S. streams (up 2%), 4.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 5%) and 4,000 downloads sold (up 1%) in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song’s 40-frame trip to No. 1 is tied for the fourth-steadiest in the history of the chart, which began in 2009, alongside the rise of Bastille’s “Pompeii” in 2014. The only...
Billboard

Dave Grohl Teases Crown Royal Super Bowl LVII Commercial

Dave Grohl is going to the Super Bowl. The Foo Fighters singer will appear in a commercial for Canadian whiskey brand Crown Royal slated to air during the big game on Feb. 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. During Sunday’s NFC and AFC championship games the singer/guitarist appeared in a pair of 30-second teaser ad that begged more questions than they answered. Sitting at the console in a recording studio, Grohl grabs a pice of paper and rattles off what appears to be a random list of unrelated phrases. “Peanut butter? What?,” he says incredulously. “The Paint Roller?...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Billboard

Lil Wayne Plots Welcome to Tha Carter North American Tour: Here Are the Dates

Weezy is coming to a city near you in 2023. Lil Wayne announced on Tuesday (Jan. 31) that he will be embarking on the Welcome to Tha Carter tour, which will see him travel across 28 cities in North America in early spring. Presented by Young Money and Rolling Loud, the tour will see the “A Milli” rapper kicking off the tour on April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. The trek will include stops in Boston, New York, Atlanta, Toronto and Detroit before concluding on May 13 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Welcome to Tha Carter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Taylor Swift Is Top Music Nominee at 2023 Kids‘ Choice Awards: Here’s the Full List of Nods

Taylor Swift is the leading nominee in music categories at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards. Swift has five nods – including two for favorite song, “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.” And Swift’s nods don’t even count one for her cat, Olivia Benson Swift. The feline is vying for favorite celebrity pet. (It could be awkward at home if the cat won and Swift didn’t, but with five nods, that probably won’t happen.) Related Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Reportedly Worth $97 Million 01/31/2023 Harry Styles is the runner-up with four nods in music categories. Beyoncé and Lizzo have three each. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 are set...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy