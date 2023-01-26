Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
Henderson Multigenerational Center to host 20th birthday celebration event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson will host a celebration for the 20th anniversary of its Multigenerational Center this Saturday. The Henderson Multigenerational Center opened its doors in February 2003, the first facility of its kind in Southern Nevada. The 84,000-square-foot facility has an indoor rock-climbing wall,...
news3lv.com
UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas hosting several events in February
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UnCommons is growing in southwest Las Vegas. They have a whole lineup of events coming in February, including a Market in the Alley. Amalie Zinsser, director of community and belonging, joined us to preview what you can expect.
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum to celebrate 11th anniversary with annual free admission day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is gearing up to celebrate its anniversary with a special promotion for visitors. The museum, which educates guests on organized crime's history and impact on American society, will offer free museum admission for Nevada residents on Tuesday, February 14, as well as buy one, get one admission for non-locals.
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked 4th best city for kid-friendly vacations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Families looking to take a vacation this upcoming spring break may want to give Las Vegas a look. In a recent study conducted by Lawn Love, analysts ranked Las Vegas as the 4th best city for kid-friendly vacations. The results were compared to 200 cities...
news3lv.com
Small businesses in Las Vegas community take part in 'Coasting into 2023' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Small businesses in the Las Vegas community got the chance to showcase all they have to offer at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino. It was all part of the "Coasting into 2023" event held on Sunday. The event, hosted by Vegas Events and More, allowed...
news3lv.com
Local man turns seven dollar bet into five-digit jackpot at Rampart Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky local is ending the month on the right foot. On Monday, Rampart Casino took to Twitter to announce the winnings of one Las Vegas man. According to the post, Ashur made a $7.50 bet over the weekend and took home a jackpot worth $17,823.
news3lv.com
Pop-Up Marriage License Office returns at Harry Reid Airport this Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tying the knot in Las Vegas just got easier for the lovebirds headed into the city this Valentine's Day. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya will open a temporary marriage license office for the fifth year at Harry Reid International Airport starting Thursday, February 2, through Valentine's Day.
news3lv.com
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss announce tour stop at Palms Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are bringing their upcoming tour to Las Vegas this June. The music duo announced the "Raising the Roof Tour" will be at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, June 14. Tickets start at $89.95, plus taxes...
news3lv.com
Actor Alexander Nevsky talks new western film 'Gunfight at Rio Bravo'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Gunfight at Rio Bravo" is a new western film that's out now on digital, DVD and on-demand. Actor, producer, writer and three-time Mr. Universe Alexander Nevsky joined us to talk about the movie.
news3lv.com
'Best of Summerlin' Finger-licking Foodie Tour coming in February
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Finger Licking Foodie Tours starts the new year off with a bang with the Feb. 26 launch of its third specially focused food tour, “Best of Summerlin,’’ centered on the largest master-planned community in Vegas that boasts an award-winning design. Guests will...
news3lv.com
Tuscany Suites & Casino to hold job fair in February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local casino looks to hire dozens during an upcoming hiring event. The Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the fair on Wednesday, February 8, from 11 am to 2 pm at the casino's second-floor ballrooms. The casino says they will be hiring for all...
news3lv.com
Clark County's 3rd annual community clothing drive kicks off February 1
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials hope for another successful year of donations as they gear up to host its annual clothing drive. Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick's 3rd annual 'Clothes for Comfort' drive will begin Wednesday, February 1, and run through March 1. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Nearly 39 million visitors made their way to Las Vegas in 2022
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is back in business. On Tuesday, numbers from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) reported that the valley welcomed 38.8 million visitors in 2022, a 20.5 percent boost from 2021. Officials with the LVCVA say these numbers are nearing pre-pandemic levels,...
news3lv.com
Clark County shares throwback pictures of 24 hour snow day in1979
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Monday's snow storm may have seemed like deja vu for some locals who have lived in the valley since the '70s. Clark County shared some photos of the city covered in snow on the 44-year anniversary of a major 24-hour storm on January 30 and 31, 1979.
news3lv.com
Big eats for the big game at Sickies Garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The teams are set for the big game, so now it's time to find somewhere to watch all the action unfold. Sickies Garage says it's serving up some big eats. Joining me now with more is Chad Duffield.
news3lv.com
'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
news3lv.com
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
news3lv.com
Boulder City attraction 'Rail Explorers' changes direction, what's coming next
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rail Explorers have pack-up. However, another company from California will continue a similar "rail car" experience here at the museum in its place. Over five years, Rail Explorers became a unique and thrilling activity that drew thousands of tourists and locals to its Boulder City location.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: So, how often does it REALLY snow in Las Vegas?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's something you normally don't see much of around Las Vegas, but it does happen. We're talking about accumulating snow. This storm system was a particularly cold one with parts of the valley, mainly the west side, expecting to see a few flakes. Turns out...
