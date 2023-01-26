Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Spots in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
California Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Powerball Drawing
Here's how much they won.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth...
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
The Weather Channel
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 big rigs flip on 15 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds
LOS ANGELES - At least two big rigs overturned on the 15 Freeway Thursday in Riverside County amid gusty Santa Ana winds that triggered high wind warnings across Southern California. SkyFOX video shows a Costco truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, while a second...
livability.com
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
Comments / 0