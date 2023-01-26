ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

natureworldnews.com

Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
livability.com

6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley

Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA

