Longtime Bemidji Community Leader Bill Howe Passes Away at 94
The Bemidji community is remembering longtime community leader Bill Howe, who passed away on Jan. 24 at the age of 94. Howe graduated from Bemidji High School in 1946 and went on to play three sports at Bemidji State College. He went on to become president of Northern National Bank in Bemidji in 1968 and served in that role until he retired in 1985.
lptv.org
Bemidji Hockey Day Committee Donates $360,000 to Benefit Hockey Community
Back in 2019, Bemidji served as the host city for Hockey Day Minnesota. This year during Hockey Day Minnesota’s 2023 broadcast, organizers from Bemidji’s Hockey Day presented a check showcasing the money raised from the festivities. It was revealed that Hockey Day Bemidji raised a total of $360,000...
The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota
If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
MN Veteran’s Homes Pick Up Big Donation
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Veterans Homes will get some help thanks to a new donation. The VFW – Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson has donated $80,000 to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. The donation was specifically directed to each of the state’s eight Veterans Homes,...
ccxmedia.org
Local Teachers Among Candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Ten local teachers have been named as candidates for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year honor. The organization named 131 teachers from across the state to the this week.The program is open to teachers in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade as well as teachers involved in Early Childhood Family Education or Adult Basic Education in private and public schools.
lptv.org
In Focus: Fosston’s Firefly Center for Art & Wellbeing Holds Open House Gallery
For over two years, members of the Fosston community and associates from Alluma Mental Health have been working to create the Firefly Center for Art & Wellbeing. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Fosston got its first look at what the center could become. “This entire process started about two years ago...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Construction Equipment Maker to Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Minnesota with Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of compact construction equipment...
willmarradio.com
Baker says DFL "drunk with power"
(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker is still seething over the aggressive progressive DFL agenda moving very quickly through the Minnesota Legislature so far this session. On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Baker, who is a House Assistant Minority Leader, had harsh words for DFLers and said he has "nothing to lose"...
House Democrats want state authority over health care consolidations in Minnesota
Minnesota House Democrats on Monday warned a merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health could increase health care costs or lead to hospital and clinic closures. In November, Fairview and Sanford announced their intention to merge into one health care system run by Sanford’s current CEO Bill Gassen. The target date to complete the […] The post House Democrats want state authority over health care consolidations in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
lptv.org
In Business: New Owners, Same Name for Mireault’s Home Furnishings in Fosston
Major changes are coming to Mireault’s Home Furnishings in Fosston for 2023, with the biggest change already starting at the beginning of the year. The previous owners privately sold the business back in December of last year, but under this new ownership the store will maintain old traditions while working on new practices.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
willmarradio.com
Population of Greater Minnesota growing again
(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
979weve.com
County Tax Forfeit Property Auction Underway
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first St. Louis County tax forfeited property auction for 2023 is now open online. There are more than 55 properties throughout the county including several homes in Duluth, cabins and undeveloped land. A list of the properties and information on each is available online...
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
Minnesota’s Largest Landowner Doesn’t Live in the State
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
hot967.fm
Labor Top Legislative Issue for Minnesota Pork Producers
Issues surrounding the ag workforce top the list of legislative priorities for the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. Lauren Servick is the director of public policy and engagement:. “Obviously, labor has been a big discussion lately in our state legislature (so) being involved in those conversations and helping them understand how...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Travis Smith creates sleeping mats made from plastic bags for unhoused Minnesotans
ST. JAMES, Minn. – In a project to help unhoused Minnesotans, a St. James man is creating sleeping mats made from cut-up plastic bags.Travis Smith weaves the bags together into tightly woven, lightweight mats after his mother, Marge, cuts them into strips and ties them together.Each mat is made of 900 bags, gathered from stores and friends and family all over Minnesota."I don't think we'll ever run out of bags," Marge Smith said.Smith is now working on his 55th mat."He finished one yesterday. He starts another one today," Marge Smith said. "He doesn't break. He just keeps going." Smith donates...
hot967.fm
Five Indicted After Allegations Of “Systematic Torture” Of Northern Minnesota Child
(Red Lake Indian Reservation, MN) — Five northern Minnesota residents are under federal indictment on allegations of “systematic torture, endangerment, neglect, and abuse” of a child. The indictment was unsealed Friday and accuses 49-year-old Trina Johnson of direct abuse towards a boy in foster care who was in her legal custody. Bertram Lussier Jr, and her sisters Bobbi Johnson, Ellie Johnson, and Patricia Johnson are charged with aiding and abetting Johnson. The alleged abuse happened between January 2021 and April 2022 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
One Minnesota City, The Best in The Country to Find a Single Man
"All the single ladies, all the single ladies" Sorry, it's all that came to mind when I read an article sharing where all the singles are. According to Thriving Center of Psychology and based off data from the U.S. Census the cities with the most singles include these top 5 cities:
